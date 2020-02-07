Winter Storm Causes Thousands of Power Outages Across N.H.

A few thousand electric customers are dealing with power outages Friday afternoon as the winter storm moved across New Hampshire.

Forecasters say the weather system is causing a wintry mix with some snow and sleet in different pockets around the Granite State. Public safety coordinators also warn of a coating of ice throughout the night.

Most of the outages are for Eversource and N.H. Electric Cooperative.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Eversource reported nearly 6,000 customers affected. More than 1,400 of those were in New Boston, and 800 in Stoddard. NHEC reported 3,300 at that same hour.

They are concentrated in the southern part of the state, the Lakes Region, and the western part of the state.

Winter storm warnings are in effect through tonight for northern New Hampshire, where snowfall is expected. Towns in the White Mountains and north should anticipate 3- to 5- inches of snow accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.