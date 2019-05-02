Weekly N.H. News Roundup: May 3, 2019

New Hampshire lawmakers consider three gun control bills which may have traction in a democratically-controlled legislature. Fingerprint recognition and DNA kits are becoming common;  should we be concerned about how our "biometric" information is being used? Senator Shaheen reintroduces a bill in Congress on PFAS health effects. And we get a personal look at how working at Pease can affect your health. 

GUESTS: 

  • Howard Altschiller - Executive Editor of the Seacoast Media Group which includes the Portsmouth Herald and Foster's Daily Democrat.
  • Matt Sartwell - Managing Editor of the New Hampshire Union Leader.
  • Dean Spiliotes -civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU.

 

N.H. Senate Hears Three Gun Control Bills

New Hampshire Senate
Three bills aimed at tightening New Hampshire's gun laws were heard by a New Hampshire Senate committee today. The hearing revealed a sharp divide on policies that may get decided by Governor Chris Sununu.

One bill would mandate background checks on all gun sales; another would create a seven-day waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm.

The third would limit the carrying of firearms on school property to law enforcement, members of the military and those authorized by the local school board. 

Supporters of Death Penalty Repeal Bill Holding Vigils

Supporters of a bill to repeal the death penalty are starting daily candlelight vigils outside of the New Hampshire Statehouse to express their hope that Gov. Chris Sununu will sign it, or allow it to become law.

Bill to Create Independent Redistricting Commission in N.H. Gets Bipartisan Boost

By 20 hours ago
A measure that would create an independent commission to draw boundaries for New Hampshire elections gained a bipartisan boost Wednesday.

 

Current state law leaves the responsibility of redistricting to the legislature.