Weekly N.H. News Roundup: May 3, 2019

New Hampshire lawmakers consider three gun control bills which may have traction in a democratically-controlled legislature. Fingerprint recognition and DNA kits are becoming common; should we be concerned about how our "biometric" information is being used? Senator Shaheen reintroduces a bill in Congress on PFAS health effects. And we get a personal look at how working at Pease can affect your health.
GUESTS:
- Howard Altschiller - Executive Editor of the Seacoast Media Group which includes the Portsmouth Herald and Foster's Daily Democrat.
- Matt Sartwell - Managing Editor of the New Hampshire Union Leader.
- Dean Spiliotes -civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU.