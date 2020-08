Ahead of the September 8 primaries, we talk with two candidates. Steve Negron, a Republican from Nashua, hopes to challenge incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Annie Kuster in New Hampshire’s second district. And Republican Matt Mayberry hopes to clinch his party’s nomination for New Hampshire’s first Congressional district. And we hear about how one very average N.H. strip mall is riding out the pandemic and what it tells us about the health of our economy.