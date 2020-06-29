 'Tsunami Of Eviction Cases' Could Follow End Of N.H.'s COVID-19 Eviction Ban | New Hampshire Public Radio

'Tsunami Of Eviction Cases' Could Follow End Of N.H.'s COVID-19 Eviction Ban

By 1 hour ago

Credit Shane Adams via Flickr/CC - http://ow.ly/OJ5Pe

New Hampshire’s ban on evictions lifts on Wednesday, July 1, removing protections imposed early on in the COVID-19 emergency to prevent renters from losing their homes.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest news on COVID-19 and reopening New Hampshire.

The ban did not require landlords to forgive rent, creating a backlog of unpaid rent which many still might not be able to pay.

Stephanie Bray of New Hampshire Legal Assistance says an eviction crisis could follow.

“To me every eviction is a crisis so there’s always an eviction crisis in the works but now it’s going to be magnified," Bray says. "We anticipate that we are going to see a tsunami of eviction cases. It’s going to affect many, many more people in the state.”

Gov. Chris Sununu recently set up a housing relief program to try to prevent such a crisis.

This story is free, but it wasn't free to make. Support local journalism - donate to NHPR today.

That program offers two types of financial support: renters can apply for one-time payments to help keep their housing, or they can apply for short-term rental assistance that can be used to either maintain or secure housing.

Applications will be available starting June 30, 2020, through local Community Action Program agencies.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Market Basket, Shopping Malls Among Biggest Recipients of State's Free Mask Program

By 18 hours ago
Todd Bookman, NHPR

In early May, as New Hampshire officials began to lift restrictions on some corners of the economy, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that the state would distribute its stockpile of disposable masks to businesses and nonprofits for free.

Now, thanks to newly provided public records, we can see where those masks ended up — and which businesses were the biggest beneficiaries.

Federal Agency Tells Employees 'No Reference To Anything COVID Related'

By Nat Herz Jun 26, 2020

A federal fisheries management agency has barred some of its employees from making formal references to the COVID-19 pandemic without preapproval from leadership, according to an internal agency document.

95 Percent of N.H.’s Overnight Camps Won’t Open This Year

By Jun 25, 2020
Courtesy of Camp Hale / United South End Settlements & Northeastern University Libraries, Archives and Special Collections

Ninety-five percent of New Hampshire sleepaway camps will remain closed this summer.

The governor’s guidelines for reopening allow overnight camps to reopen this Monday, June 29.

But Ken Robbins, president of the New Hampshire Camp Directors Association, says late notice and strict guidelines have forced most camps to stay closed.

N.H. AG: Most Common Coronavirus Complaint Concerns Restaurants

By & Jun 25, 2020
Genevieve Andress for NHPR

What happens when a restaurant doesn’t follow social distancing guidelines? Or when restaurant employees who interact with customers don’t wear their required face masks?

Violations of coronavirus guidelines usually end up in the hands of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office by way of the phone number and email established for concerns regarding executive orders and guidelines.