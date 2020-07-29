 State Epidemiologist Urges N.H. Voters, Poll Workers To Wear Masks At Fall Elections | New Hampshire Public Radio

State Epidemiologist Urges N.H. Voters, Poll Workers To Wear Masks At Fall Elections

By 2 minutes ago

Dr. Ben Chan, N.H. state epidemiologist, during an interview with NHPR on March 2, 2020 - before the state and federal emergencies were declared.
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

New Hampshire's state epidemiologist is encouraging all election workers—and voters—to wear masks at all times inside the state's polling places during this fall's elections.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, in a briefing with local election officials Tuesday, says he's encouraging the Secretary of State's office to adjust its expectations on verifying voter identification, so that voters would not have to lower their face mask when checking in at the polls.

"The ideal situation here is to avoid having voters pull down the mask if possible," he says. "If it's needed there are ways to make it safe, but it does add a layer of logistical complexity, if you will, to the voting process."

Chan also recommends that election officials find ways to accommodate voters who refuse to wear a mask outside of the polling place, through drive-up voting or other methods.

Any eligible New Hampshire voter can cast an absentee ballot this fall, regardless of whether they have COVID-19.

Chan offered additional guidance, including symptom and risk-factor screening for election workers, with continued emphasis on proper hygiene and social distancing.

The state primary is Sept. 8. The 2020 general election is Nov. 3.

