Severe Thunderstorm, Heavy Rain in N.H. Forecast Friday

The National Weather Service issued a severe weather outlook for parts of New Hampshire on Friday night, with a chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

There is a chance for high winds and lightning, and even some hail, according to the latest forecast.

The track of the storm will sweep across western and southern New Hampshire Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

It will turn to rain showers around midnight. Saturday's weather outlook calls for a mostly sunny day, with high temperatures in the mid-60s.