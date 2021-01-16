 Scattered Outages From Wintry Mix In N.H. | New Hampshire Public Radio

Scattered Outages From Wintry Mix In N.H.

By Editor 38 minutes ago

Weather advisories for N.H. mid-day Saturday.
Credit NWS / Gray, Maine

Scattered power outages across New Hampshire are being reported mid-day Saturday as a wintry mix, with notable wind gusts in some areas, lingers in parts of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for northern New Hampshire, a storm warning for western New Hampshire up the Connecticut River valley, and a coastal flood warning for the Seacoast.

As of mid-day Saturday, Eversource reported 2,021 outages and N.H. Electric Co-op reported 1,033 outages. Unitil had around 650 in the Seacoast and 84 in its greater Concord service territory.

Higher elevations are seeing snowfall. The Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee region is expected to receive 3- to 5- inches of snow, according to the weather service. The Conway area could get 8- to 11- inches of snow, before the weather system moves out. Concord and points south are getting rainfall.

