Rebroadcast: How Do We Create Connections in an Online World?

In the midst of the pandemic, the importance of human relationships has become clearer than ever. We talk with people who have been thinking about how to maintain relationships and create community as we work from home and remain physically apart. We also look at how our view of technology is evolving, and what is lost when life is online.

This is a rebroadcast. Original Airdate: Thursday, May 14, 2020

Listen to the conversation.

GUESTS:

Dr. Rachel Armstrong - clinical psychologist in Portsmouth with expertise in health psychology.

- clinical psychologist in Portsmouth with expertise in health psychology. Catherine Price - journalist and author of How to Break Up with Your Phone, and founder of Screen/Life balance, a movement dedicated to helping people scroll less and live more.

- journalist and author of How to Break Up with Your Phone, and founder of Screen/Life balance, a movement dedicated to helping people scroll less and live more. Dr. Shanita Williams - Associate Vice President of Talent Engagement and Inclusion, SNHU.

Catherine Price wrote in the New York Times about how to create screen-life balance when life has shifted to screens.

Do you have "Zoom-fatigue"? Here's why.