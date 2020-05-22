Related Program: 
Rebroadcast: How Do We Create Connections in an Online World?

  In the midst of the pandemic, the importance of human relationships has become clearer than ever. We talk with people who have been thinking about how to maintain relationships and create community as we work from home and remain physically apart.  We also look at how our view of technology is evolving, and what is lost when life is online. 

 

Catherine Price wrote in the New York Times about how to create screen-life balance when life has shifted to screens. 

Do you have "Zoom-fatigue"? Here's why.

