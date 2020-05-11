Related Program: 
The Exchange

Questions As N.H.'s Childcare Centers Consider Reopening

By The Exchange 55 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia

While some childcare centers in New Hampshire have stayed open during the pandemic, others have shuttered and are now considering reopening.

We'll discuss what factors centers are weighing as they make this difficult decision and talk about what the reopening process will look like.

Air date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020. 

GUESTS:

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy
Child Care