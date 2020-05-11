Questions As N.H.'s Childcare Centers Consider Reopening

While some childcare centers in New Hampshire have stayed open during the pandemic, others have shuttered and are now considering reopening.
We'll discuss what factors centers are weighing as they make this difficult decision and talk about what the reopening process will look like.
Air date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Chris Tappan - Health and Human Services Associate Commissioner
- Marianne Barter - Executive Director of Merrimack Valley Day Care Services in Concord and Blueberry Express Day Care in Pittsfield, member of the NH Childcare Advisory Council
- Amy Brooks - Executive Director of the Early Care and Education Association
- Nicole Lamarche - Director and Co-Owner of The Learning Tree in Londonderry