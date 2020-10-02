 Pence Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Trump's Positive Case | New Hampshire Public Radio

Pence Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Trump's Positive Case

By 1 hour ago
  • President Trump and Vice President Pence arrive for a campaign rally in Newport News, Va., on Sept. 25 — several days before Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
    President Trump and Vice President Pence arrive for a campaign rally in Newport News, Va., on Sept. 25 — several days before Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
    Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Originally published on October 2, 2020 10:40 am

Vice President Pence has tested negative for the coronavirus, a spokesman says, after President Trump announced his own positive test.

Devin O'Malley, the vice president's spokesman, told NPR that Pence is tested every day.

"This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," he said in a statement.

The negative results come just hours after Trump announced on Twitter that he and the first lady had tested positive for the virus. The White House physician says the president and first lady "are both well at this time."

A White House official told NPR's Tamara Keith that Pence will step in as needed but expected the president to be very engaged from the White House.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.