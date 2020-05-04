Patient Zero: New Features and Podcast Bonus Episodes

AVOIDING TICK-BORNE DISEASES

Weather is warming up in New Hampshire and more residents are taking to the outdoors for exercise, nature, or as a way to take a (socially-distanced) break from staying in their homes. The team behind NHPR’s Patient Zero podcast is sharing some new information to help people protect themselves from ticks and Lyme disease as they venture outdoors.

Released in August 2019, Patient Zero is a deep dive into the history and the mystery surrounding Lyme disease. Through the personal story of podcast host Taylor Quimby – who had his own bout with the disease – the podcast explores the epidemiology around the disease and what its emergence tells us about our changing society, history, culture and climate.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, most cases of Lyme disease infection in the Granite State occur from late May through mid-July. Immature ticks – called nymphs – feed during those spring and summer months. Listeners can tune into NHPR’s Morning Edition on select Thursdays in May, for some short broadcast features to learn more about tick safety.

The BROADCAST lineup:

Thursday, May 7 – How to avoid ticks and being bit by ticks, including what to wear and how to check yourself for tick bites. [Also running in the Outside/In program on NHPR Saturday, May 9, at 11 a.m.]

Thursday, May 14 – What to do if you find a tick on your body or ingest a tick; how to remove ticks; tick removal services. [Also running in the Outside/In program on NHPR on Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m.]

Thursday, May 21 – Think you might have Lyme disease? Symptoms to look out for and how and where to get help. [Also running in the Outside/In program on NHPR on Saturday, May 23 at 11 a.m.]

The PODCAST lineup:

Bonus episodes will be released into the podcast feed on successive Thursdays starting May 7, continuing on Thursday, May 14 and Thursday, May 21.

May 7th

BONUS - Horses and Zebras

In this episode of Patient Zero, producer and host Taylor Quimby shares a famous medical maxim, and a story about how bias can influence conventional medicine. What can the history of treating ulcers and a landmark study on aspirin tell us about Lyme disease?

May 14th

BONUS - Patient Otzi

In 1991, a frozen corpse was discovered in the Ötztal Alps, a mountain range spanning southern Austria and northern Italy.

Since then scientists have been trying to understand every little thing about how the man lived and died. In this BONUS episode, a look at what may be the oldest case of Lyme disease ever discovered, OR an example of accidental misdiagnosis.

May 21st

BONUS – Ask Us Anything!

Taylor Quimby and producer Sam Evans-Brown try to answer lingering Lyme disease questions, as sent in by listeners throughout the podcast series. The duo will tackle questions on testing, herbal therapies and the canine vaccine.

WHERE TO FIND PATIENT ZERO:

