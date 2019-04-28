NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.28.19

Song/ Artist/ Album/ Label

The Times They Are A'Changin'/ Reggie Harris/ Ready to Go/ Reggie Harris Music

My Baby Drinks Water/ The Mammals/ Sunshiner/ Humble Abode

Blue/ Rufus Wainwright/ Joni 75/ Decca

Garden Song/ David Mallett Greenin' Up/ North Road Records

Cup of Tea; Catharsis/ JTW Trio/ Live at Cedarhouse/ Jordan Tirrell Wysocki

The Ecchoing Green/ Martha Redbone Roots Project/ The Garden Of Love-Songs Of William Blake/ Blackfeet Productions

When All the Famous People Are Forgot/ Joel Mabus/ Time & Truth/ Fossil Records

The Blue Garden (Jem & Ariane)/ Jem & Ariane/ Songs of Jack Hardy/ Copperplate Ind.

Pretty Fair Maid In The Garden/ The Roe Family Singers/ Songs Of The Mountains, Songs Of The Plains/ Pinecastle Records

Shuttle and Loom/ Joe Jencks/ The Forgotten/ Turtle Bear Music

Ah Spring/ Chris Thile/ Stealing Second/ Sugar Hill

Wash Away/ Decatur Creek/ Rising/ Decatur Creek

Almost Spring/ Paddy Mills/ The Good Life/ Slack Tide Records

Carry Me Away/ Infamous Stringdusters/ Rise Sun/ Tape Time Records

Ballad Of Springhill/ Lex Romane/ Diggin' Dusty Diamonds/ Lex Romaine

Leatherwing Bat/ Bill Staines/ The Second Million Miles/ Red House Records

Last Refrain/ The Lonely Heartstring Band/ Smoke & Ashes/ Rounder

Homegrown Tomatoes/ Guy Clark/ Keepers/ Sugar Hill

Early In The Spring/ Annalivia/ Barrier Falls/ Annalivia

When I Get to Heaven/ John Prine/ Tree of Forgiveness/ Oh Boy Records

Somos el Barco/ Pete Seeger/ Appleseed's 21st Anniversary: Roots And Branches/ Appleseed

Maple Syrup Time/ Pete Seeger/ One Meatball: The Album, the Cookbooklet/ Appleseed

First Day Of Spring/ Todd Burge/ Building Characters/ Todd Burge

Trouble/ Little Feat with Inara George/ Join the Band/ Savoy

Willin' / Richard Shindell/ Courier/ Signature Sounds

Fiddle Tunes/ Mari Black the World Fiddle Ensemble/ NERFA 2017/ Mari Black

Goin Back to Silver Spring/ Guy Davis/ Sweetheart Like You/ Red House Records

In Studio Performance: Annie Patterson and Peter Blood/

Sugarbelle Blue/ Guy Davis/ Butt Naked Free/ Red House Records

Spring & All/ Mary Chapin Carpenter/ Going Driftless - An Artist's Tribute to Greg Brown/ Red House Records

Spring Wind/ Greg Brown/ Dream Café/ Red House Records

If I Had A Hammer (The Hammer Song)/ Bruce Springsteen/ Appleseed's 21st Anniversary: Roots And Branches/ Appleseed