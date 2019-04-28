NHPR Folk Show Playlist 4.28.19

Song/ Artist/ Album/ Label
The Times They Are A'Changin'/ Reggie Harris/ Ready to Go/ Reggie Harris Music
My Baby Drinks Water/ The Mammals/ Sunshiner/ Humble Abode
Blue/ Rufus Wainwright/ Joni 75/ Decca
Garden Song/ David Mallett Greenin' Up/ North Road Records
Cup of Tea; Catharsis/ JTW Trio/ Live at Cedarhouse/ Jordan Tirrell Wysocki
The Ecchoing Green/ Martha Redbone Roots Project/ The Garden Of Love-Songs Of William Blake/ Blackfeet Productions
When All the Famous People Are Forgot/ Joel Mabus/ Time & Truth/ Fossil Records
The Blue Garden (Jem & Ariane)/ Jem & Ariane/ Songs of Jack Hardy/ Copperplate Ind.
Pretty Fair Maid In The Garden/ The Roe Family Singers/ Songs Of The Mountains, Songs Of The Plains/ Pinecastle Records
Shuttle and Loom/ Joe Jencks/ The Forgotten/ Turtle Bear Music
Ah Spring/ Chris Thile/ Stealing Second/ Sugar Hill
Wash Away/ Decatur Creek/ Rising/ Decatur Creek
Almost Spring/ Paddy Mills/ The Good Life/ Slack Tide Records
Carry Me Away/ Infamous Stringdusters/ Rise Sun/ Tape Time Records
Ballad Of Springhill/ Lex Romane/ Diggin' Dusty Diamonds/ Lex Romaine
Leatherwing Bat/ Bill Staines/ The Second Million Miles/ Red House Records
Last Refrain/ The Lonely Heartstring Band/ Smoke & Ashes/ Rounder
Homegrown Tomatoes/ Guy Clark/ Keepers/ Sugar Hill
Early In The Spring/ Annalivia/ Barrier Falls/ Annalivia
When I Get to Heaven/ John Prine/ Tree of Forgiveness/ Oh Boy Records
Somos el Barco/ Pete Seeger/ Appleseed's 21st Anniversary: Roots And Branches/ Appleseed
Maple Syrup Time/ Pete Seeger/ One Meatball: The Album, the Cookbooklet/ Appleseed
First Day Of Spring/ Todd Burge/ Building Characters/ Todd Burge
Trouble/ Little Feat with Inara George/ Join the Band/ Savoy
Willin' / Richard Shindell/ Courier/ Signature Sounds
Fiddle Tunes/ Mari Black the World Fiddle Ensemble/ NERFA 2017/ Mari Black
Goin Back to Silver Spring/ Guy Davis/ Sweetheart Like You/ Red House Records
In Studio Performance: Annie Patterson and Peter Blood/
Sugarbelle Blue/ Guy Davis/ Butt Naked Free/ Red House Records
Spring & All/ Mary Chapin Carpenter/ Going Driftless - An Artist's Tribute to Greg Brown/ Red House Records
Spring Wind/ Greg Brown/ Dream Café/ Red House Records
If I Had A Hammer (The Hammer Song)/ Bruce Springsteen/ Appleseed's 21st Anniversary: Roots And Branches/ Appleseed