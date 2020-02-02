NHPR Dance Calendar 2.02.20

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Dance events listed in this calendar since May 2017 and going forward are listed on this Google Calendar: http://tinyurl.com/nhpr-dance-cal

If you find incorrect or outdated information, or if you have a new dance you want listed, please send email to folkcalendar@halfredhouse.biz Thank you!

Other sources of information on dances can be found at the following sites:

Comprehensive calendar of regularly-scheduled Community Dances: http://www.nh.gov/folklife/learning-center/traditions/live-free-dance.htm

Another place to find out about dances and dancing (including last-minute cancellations, etc.) http://www.thedancegypsy.com/

A plethora of Maine dance and song events: https://deffa.org/events/

Every Monday

Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,

Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45

PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Every Wednesday

Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the

Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or

nashuascd@comcast.net

Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078

Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM, 781-385-1480

Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com ~ (Not in July, August)

Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

Every Friday

Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org

http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/ Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8 PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023 (not in Winter)

Every Sunday

Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ http://www.neskaya.com/ 603-823-5828

Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, February 3, 2020

Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM,

workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM,

603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385-

1480

Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good

Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center

School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Contradance w/ The Lamprey River Band at the City Hall ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-

664-2513 www.nhcountrydance.com Email: peter.yarensky@unh.edu

Friday, February 7, 2020

Keene Family Dance at Heberton Hall ~ Keene Public Library ~ Keene, NH ~

6:30pm ~ www.monadnockfolk.org , http://keenepubliclibrary.org

Contra & Scandinavian Dance w/ Steve Zakon-Anderson & Moving Violations

at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ Scandi 8pm, contra 8:30pm ~ 403-549-1913 www.themovingviolations.com

Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM

~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00

PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Traditional Square Dance at the Town Hall, Wentworth, NH, 8 PM, 603-764-9993

Saturday, February 8, 2020

Contradance at the Wescustogo Hall ~ North Yarmouth, ME ~ Potluck at 7:30, Dance

at 8:30pm ~ 207-233-4325 or fiddle103@yahoo.com

Tamworth Outing Club contra dance at Tamworth Town House ~ Main Street, Tamworth, NH ~ 7:30-10 pm. ~ Check website for updates. www.tamworthoutingclub.org

Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ workshop:7:30PM, dance 8PM ~

www.monadnockfolk.org

Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369,

www.guidingstargrange.org

Cabot VT Contradance at The Wiley Building ~ Cabot VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.cabotarts.org/ ~ September through May

Contradance at Tracy Hall ~ Norwich, VT. ~ 7:45 PM All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required ~ 802-785-4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu http://uvdm.org (Not July or August) Dances are held at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT, (300 Main St.) from 8-11PM on the 2nd or 4th Saturdays of the month (except in April, when there's a big dance event out of town on the 2nd Sat, so no dance in Norwich). Callers will teach the essentials of contradancing from 7:45-8 before each dance, if anyone wants to learn or brush up. Admission is $12, but $8 for students and it's free for those under 16. (We cheerfully accept additional contributions, though!). We ask that everyone bring clean, soft-soled shoes to dance in (protects the recently-finished floor), and water bottles are handy. We share pot-luck finger-food snacks at a break about halfway through the dance. No need to come with a partner; all are welcome!

Contra at Old Town Hall ~ 1800 RT-140, Gilmanton Ironworks, NH ~ With: Burt

Fientuch & Bill Zucker. Gale Wood; Calling~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-267-7227 603-793-5296

gtomwood@gmail.com

Contra at The First Unitarian Society ~ Exeter, NH ~ 8:00 PM with workshop at

7:30 PM ~ 603-679-1915

Sunday, February 9, 2020

Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823-

5828

Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~

603-536-1179

English Country Dance at West Street Ward House, ~ 41 West Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm

~ http://nhecds.org/ ~ Second Sunday of every month except July & August ~ Admission: $10; NHECDS members $9 http://nhecds.org/

Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~

www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234

Monday, February 10, 2020

Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM,

workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM,

603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Brattleboro Contra Dance at Stone Church ~ 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 7-10pm ~ http://stonechurchvt.com/ https://www.facebook.com/BrattleboroContra/ 518-561-2594 . Beginners please come at 7:00 for the basics; all dances taught. No partner needed. Please bring soft-soles shoes to protect the dance floor. Admission $10-12 /general, $8 college with ID, $5 for high school and under.

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385-

1480

Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good

Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center

School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Circle Dancing at the Milford Unitarian Church (Every dance is taught

and beginners are welcome. No partners needed) ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30pm ~ Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822,

www.guidingstargrange.org

Friday, February 14, 2020

Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-

352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu

Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM

~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

Contradance at the Edmunds Middle School ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ 802-496-

2523 www.queencitycontras.org

Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822,

www.guidingstargrange.org

Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00

PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Contradance at the Londonderry Senior Center ~Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm, 603-529-

1586, Email:weareampm@gsinet.net

Saturday, February 15, 2020

Contradance at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, NH, 7:30 PM, No

partner needed. (603)447-2295, 207-625-2039

Contras and Squares at Boscawen Town Hall (under Boscawen Congregational Church) ~ 12 High St, Boscawen NH ~ 8pm ~ https://concordnhcontra.wordpress.com/

~ Admission: $9 | ages 15-25 $5 | under age 15 free https://www.nh.gov/folklife/documents/2015-concord-contra-dance.pdf

Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 8pm,

802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823-

5828

Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~

603-536-1179

Monday, February 17, 2020

Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM,

workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM,

603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385-

1480

Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good

Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center

School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Friday, February 21, 2020

Contra w/ Chip Hedler, David Carpenter & David van Houten at the Town Hall

~ Franconia, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.thedancegypsy.com

Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ 7:30PM ~ 603-456-3098

Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM

~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

Contradance at Grace Episcopal Church ~ Manchester, NH ~ 8pm ~

www.wordworthy2.org/

Mill City Contradance at the Waumbec Mill ~ Manchester, NH ~ Beginners workshop

7:30Pm, dance, 8PM ~ 603-595-4484 or plizotte@rivier.edu

Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00

PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Saturday, February 22, 2020

Barn Dance at the Parish Center for the Arts ~ Corner of Boston Road and Lincoln Street on Westford Common, Westford, MA ~ 7pm instruction, 7:30pm dancing ~ 978-692-6333; PCA@Westford.org https://westford.org/pca/contra-dance/

Contradance ~Tracy Hall, Norwich, VT ~ 8 PM,

(All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required ~ 802-785-

4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu Not July or August. Dances are held at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT, (300 Main St.) from 8-11PM on the 2nd or 4th Saturdays of the month (except in April, when there's a big dance event out of town on the 2nd Sat, so no dance in Norwich). Callers will teach the essentials of contradancing from 7:45-8 before each dance, if anyone wants to learn or brush up. Admission is $12, but $8 for students and it's free for those under 16. (We cheerfully accept additional contributions, though!). We ask that everyone bring clean, soft-soled shoes to dance in (protects the recently-finished floor), and water bottles are handy. We share pot-luck finger-food snacks at a break about halfway through the dance. No need to come with a partner; all are welcome!

Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369,

www.guidingstargrange.org