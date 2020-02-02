NHPR Dance Calendar 2.02.20

Dances
Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not allow street shoes. Partners not required.
Dance events listed in this calendar since May 2017 and going forward are listed on this Google Calendar: http://tinyurl.com/nhpr-dance-cal
If you find incorrect or outdated information, or if you have a new dance you want listed, please send email to folkcalendar@halfredhouse.biz Thank you!
Other sources of information on dances can be found at the following sites:
Comprehensive calendar of regularly-scheduled Community Dances: http://www.nh.gov/folklife/learning-center/traditions/live-free-dance.htm
Another place to find out about dances and dancing (including last-minute cancellations, etc.) http://www.thedancegypsy.com/
A plethora of Maine dance and song events: https://deffa.org/events/
Every Monday
Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,
Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org
Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45
PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com
Every Wednesday
Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the
Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or
Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078
Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM, 781-385-1480
Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com ~ (Not in July, August)
Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042
Every Friday
Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com
Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org
http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/ Thru Dec 4
Every Saturday
Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8 PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023 (not in Winter)
Every Sunday
Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ http://www.neskaya.com/ 603-823-5828
Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179
_________________________________________________________________________
Monday, February 3, 2020
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Thursday, February 6, 2020
Friday, February 7, 2020
Keene Family Dance at Heberton Hall ~ Keene Public Library ~ Keene, NH ~
6:30pm ~ www.monadnockfolk.org , http://keenepubliclibrary.org
Contra & Scandinavian Dance w/ Steve Zakon-Anderson & Moving Violations
at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ Scandi 8pm, contra 8:30pm ~ 403-549-1913 www.themovingviolations.com
Traditional Square Dance at the Town Hall, Wentworth, NH, 8 PM, 603-764-9993
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Contradance at the Wescustogo Hall ~ North Yarmouth, ME ~ Potluck at 7:30, Dance
at 8:30pm ~ 207-233-4325 or fiddle103@yahoo.com
Tamworth Outing Club contra dance at Tamworth Town House ~ Main Street, Tamworth, NH ~ 7:30-10 pm. ~ Check website for updates. www.tamworthoutingclub.org
Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ workshop:7:30PM, dance 8PM ~
Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369,
Cabot VT Contradance at The Wiley Building ~ Cabot VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.cabotarts.org/ ~ September through May
Contradance at Tracy Hall ~ Norwich, VT. ~ 7:45 PM All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required ~ 802-785-4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu http://uvdm.org (Not July or August) Dances are held at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT, (300 Main St.) from 8-11PM on the 2nd or 4th Saturdays of the month (except in April, when there's a big dance event out of town on the 2nd Sat, so no dance in Norwich). Callers will teach the essentials of contradancing from 7:45-8 before each dance, if anyone wants to learn or brush up. Admission is $12, but $8 for students and it's free for those under 16. (We cheerfully accept additional contributions, though!). We ask that everyone bring clean, soft-soled shoes to dance in (protects the recently-finished floor), and water bottles are handy. We share pot-luck finger-food snacks at a break about halfway through the dance. No need to come with a partner; all are welcome!
Sunday, February 9, 2020
English Country Dance at West Street Ward House, ~ 41 West Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm
~ http://nhecds.org/ ~ Second Sunday of every month except July & August ~ Admission: $10; NHECDS members $9 http://nhecds.org/
Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~
www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234
Monday, February 10, 2020
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Brattleboro Contra Dance at Stone Church ~ 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 7-10pm ~ http://stonechurchvt.com/ https://www.facebook.com/BrattleboroContra/ 518-561-2594 . Beginners please come at 7:00 for the basics; all dances taught. No partner needed. Please bring soft-soles shoes to protect the dance floor. Admission $10-12 /general, $8 college with ID, $5 for high school and under.
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Circle Dancing at the Milford Unitarian Church (Every dance is taught
and beginners are welcome. No partners needed) ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30pm ~ Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com
Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822,
Friday, February 14, 2020
Contradance at the Edmunds Middle School ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ 802-496-
Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822,
Contradance at the Londonderry Senior Center ~Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm, 603-529-
1586, Email:weareampm@gsinet.net
Saturday, February 15, 2020
Contradance at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, NH, 7:30 PM, No
partner needed. (603)447-2295, 207-625-2039
Contras and Squares at Boscawen Town Hall (under Boscawen Congregational Church) ~ 12 High St, Boscawen NH ~ 8pm ~ https://concordnhcontra.wordpress.com/
~ Admission: $9 | ages 15-25 $5 | under age 15 free https://www.nh.gov/folklife/documents/2015-concord-contra-dance.pdf
Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 8pm,
802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Monday, February 17, 2020
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Friday, February 21, 2020
Contra w/ Chip Hedler, David Carpenter & David van Houten at the Town Hall
~ Franconia, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.thedancegypsy.com
Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ 7:30PM ~ 603-456-3098
Contradance at Grace Episcopal Church ~ Manchester, NH ~ 8pm ~
Mill City Contradance at the Waumbec Mill ~ Manchester, NH ~ Beginners workshop
7:30Pm, dance, 8PM ~ 603-595-4484 or plizotte@rivier.edu
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Barn Dance at the Parish Center for the Arts ~ Corner of Boston Road and Lincoln Street on Westford Common, Westford, MA ~ 7pm instruction, 7:30pm dancing ~ 978-692-6333; PCA@Westford.org https://westford.org/pca/contra-dance/
Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369,