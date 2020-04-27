N.H. Hair Stylists Petition Gov. Sununu To Reopen Salons

By 12 minutes ago

Credit Aaron Yoo via Flickr Creative Commons / https://flic.kr/p/G2BaUF

Some New Hampshire hair stylists are petitioning Gov. Chris Sununu to allow them to reopen and see one client at a time.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced closed businesses not deemed “essential” in New Hampshire, including hair salons, barber shops and other cosmetology shops.

That led Vanessa Perron, owner of Vanessa’s Salon in West Lebanon, to come up with what she sees as a compromise: a partial reopening of salons and barber shops.

Her online petition now has more than 2,500 signatures, though she’s also heard from stylists who are adamantly against the idea. 

Perron said she understands why beauty shops aren’t deemed essential, but she is deeply concerned about the economy.

“If I had to pick, if money is my issue, then my hair would probably have to go,” she said. “But people still want their hair done and we still have to work. We have to earn a living, too.”

Perron wants the state to allow salons to open for no more than ten people at a time. Stylists would work six feet from each other, taking only one client at a time, and they’d have to wear masks and sanitize in between every appointment. 

Perron admits that it's impossible to be six feet away from someone - as suggested by CDC guidelines - while cutting his or her hair, so she suggests making sure to work from the side or back of a client, and talking to clients from behind the chair. This pitch also runs counter to CDC guidelines that suggest staying home as much as possible and putting distance between yourself and other people, as some people without symptoms may still be able to spread the virus.

Click here to make a donation to support NHPR's newsroom today.

Perron has been frustrated with the stay-at-home order since it began in March, as she felt she and her staff had things handled. Perron considers hair salons “one of the most regulated [businesses] for sanitation” and said she and the other stylists at her salon were “going above and beyond” for two weeks before the order began. They wore masks, sanitized between clients, wiped down every surface, stylists decided if they wanted to work, and they didn’t force clients to keep appointments. 

“Even some of my 98 year old ladies were still coming in, and not because they were being naive, they were like ‘I’m just not afraid.’” Perron said. “So I was like okay, that works for me.”

But for now, like everyone else, her shop is closed, with stylists going on five weeks or more without pay, and only selling shampoos and other retail products whenever Perron happens to be in the salon.

In a statement, a spokesman for Sununu said the governor is working “with all stakeholders to formulate a potential plan as to how hair salons or barbers, along with other industries, could open in a phased approach in a safe and responsible manner in the coming weeks and months.  As with all matters, public health must come first.”

The governor is scheduled to hear suggestions from barbers and cosmetologists during a reopening task force meeting Tuesday.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus Coverage - Reopening NH

Related Content

Coronavirus Update: 75 New N.H. Cases; 3 New Care Facility Outbreaks; Testing To Expand Broadly

By 58 minutes ago
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates. 

3.4 Million Homeowners Skip Payments. But Many Are Scared, Say Congress Needs To Act

Jasmine Esposito-Gullo lost most of the income she makes arranging concert tours for musicians. The coronavirus pandemic has shut down those tours. Like many other homeowners, she says her lender told her that if she skips mortgage payments on her Long Island, N.Y., home — as Congress says she can — the consequences will be punishing.

"You know, it stresses us out," she says. "It's like a black cloud hanging over my head."

How The Governor's Office For Emergency And Recovery Will Decide On Spending COVID-19 Funds

By & 1 hour ago
<a href="http://www.flickr.com/photos/68751915@N05/6757875045/">401(k) 2012</a> / Flickr

The Governor's Office for Emergency and Recovery (or GOFERR) is charged with the investment and oversight of federal funding in response to COVID-19.

NHPR's Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with Jerry Little, who's taking a leave as New Hampshire's Banking Commissioner to lead the office.

Little spoke about how the body is getting input and will decide how to spend the funds.

(Editor's note: this transcript has been edited lightly for clarity.)

Star Island Will Not Open This Summer

By 1 hour ago
Courtesy photo, via StarIsland.org

The Star Island resort on the Isles of Shoals will not open this summer, for the first time in decades.

The seasonal facility off the coast near Portsmouth is only accessible by boat. It typically hosts thousands of people each summer for conferences, retreats and more.

This year, that will change due to fears about the spread of coronavirus.