N.H. Fish & Game Still Needs Help Counting Wild Turkeys

By 45 minutes ago

A turkey brood crossing a road in Stratham
Credit Annie Ropeik

The state is asking for the public’s help in counting wild turkey broods for a couple more weeks.

The annual count by the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department lasts through the end of August.

Residents can participate by filling out a survey with details of any groups of turkeys they see. These groups typically include at least one turkey hen and several juvenile turkeys, sometimes of different sizes.

The state survey includes a guide to the different ages of turkeys depending on their size and feathers.

The data collected helps the state gauge how many turkeys will be in the fall population and will reach adulthood in future seasons.

