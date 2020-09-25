The News Roundup — International

The Chinese government announced this week that it will be carbon neutral by 2060. President Xi Jinping made a surprise commitment to drastically reduce its emissions to zero, after sustained pressure to take action on climate change. But experts have warned that the country offered few specifics about how it would reach this goal. Still, the news adds to increased pressure for the U.S. to commit to a similar goal.

After weeks of civil unrest in Belatrus over an illegitimate re-election, President Alexander Lukashenko held a secret inauguration ceremony. Reports of the ceremony sparked new protests throughout the country and global condemnation. Both the European Union and the U.S. State Department are no longer recognizing Lukashenko as the legitimate president of the country.

Alexei Navalny has been released from a German hospital after weeks of intensive care. The political rival of Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to have been poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent. According to the German government and French and Swedish laboratories, the toxin used to poison the political leader was similar to those used in previous poisonings. The Kremlin has denied that Navalny was poisoned.

We wrap up all the week’s top global news and answer your questions.

