The News Roundup — Domestic

California Sen. Kamala Harris, a sparring mate of former vice president Joe Biden’s during the first Democratic debate, is his vice-presidential candidate. Harris is the first Black woman and first woman of South Asian descent to be nominated.

President Donald Trump congratulated a winner in a runoff election in Georgia named Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene is nationally known for her support of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory. Multiple GOP candidates have expressed openness to the conspiracy theory, according to NPR.

Nearly 1,200 staff members and students from Georgia’s Cherokee County School District have been quarantined following confirmed cases of COVID-19. A neighboring district, Paulding County, attracted national attention in recent weeks due to the suspension and subsequent un-suspension of a student that took photos inside the school of its students crowding in hallways and classrooms while not wearing protective masks.

We cover the biggest headlines from around the country and more on the News Roundup.

