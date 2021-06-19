 New 'North Woods Law' Season Features Animal Encounters, Searches | New Hampshire Public Radio

New 'North Woods Law' Season Features Animal Encounters, Searches

North Woods Law features N.H. Fish & Game officers at work.
Credit North Woods Law

A multi-day pursuit to rescue a goose with a plastic six-pack ring around its neck and the investigation of an abandoned barrel possibly related to a 20-year-old cold case are featured in a new season of "North Woods Law."

The latest season of the show focusing on New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers premieres on Sunday at 9 p.m. on the Animal Planet cable channel.

It features a search along the Merrimack River for a missing person and their vehicle; the illegal release of a coyote from a trap; and an informational meet-and-greet with a bird of prey rehabilitator.

