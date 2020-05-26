Related Program: 
New Hampshire Calling

New Hampshire Calling: Saluting The Class Of 2020

By , , & 55 seconds ago

Credit Sara Plourde | NHPR

It's graduation time, and for the Class of 2020, it's an experience like no class has had before. 

What are your words of wisdom for these young people? Are you graduating and want to share your story? We want to talk to you.

This program airs on Tuesday, May 26 at 7 p.m.

This show is free, but making it isn't. Support NHPR's newsroom by becoming a member today!

Give us a call during the show or leave us a voice message at (603) 513-7700 - or email nhcalling@nhpr.org.

Listen:

Audio wll be posted shortly after the program 

About the show:  

New Hampshire Calling is NHPR's pop-up call-in show designed to connect you with us - and with each other - in the time of coronavirus. We invite you to call in to talk about how your life and family are being affected right now....and how you're holding up. And yes, feel free to share what's bringing you joy in this unprecedented time.

The show airs Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Jack Rodolico and other members of NHPR's newsroom.

CALL IN DURING THE SHOW OR LEAVE A MESSAGE: (603) 513-7700

EMAIL US: NHCALLING@NHPR.ORG

Tags: 
New Hampshire Calling
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

New Hampshire Calling: Are You Part Of A Vulnerable Population?

By , & May 20, 2020
Sara Plourde | NHPR

Are you part of a vulnerable community and experiencing this pandemic differently? We want to talk to you.

This program aired on Wednesday, May 20 at 7 p.m.

NHPR's newsroom needs your help. Make a donation to support our work. 

Listen:

New Hampshire Calling: 'Live' Music Show

By , & May 21, 2020
Sara Plourde | NHPR

Our music shows have been so popular we've decided to make it a regular Thursday thing. 

If you have a song request, get in touch! Leave us a voice message at (603) 513-7700, or email nhcalling@nhpr.org - just make sure to give us your name, your song request, and why you'd like us to play it.

This program aired on Thursday, May 21th at 7 p.m.

New Hampshire Calling: What Has The Pandemic Taught You?

By , & May 19, 2020
Sara Plourde | NHPR

What has this pandemic taught you so far? What lessons will you bring with you once this over? 

This program aired on Tuesday, May 19 at 7 p.m.

NHPR's newsroom needs your help. Make a donation to support our work. 

Listen:

New Hampshire Calling: Most Memorable Performances

By , & May 18, 2020
Sara Plourde | NHPR

For the most part, live music and theater productions are on hold.  So tonight, let's reminisce: what was the most memorable performance you've ever seen?

This program aired on Monday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

NHPR's newsroom needs your help. Make a donation to support our work. 

Listen:

New Hampshire Calling: Got Any Backyard Wonders To Share?

By , & May 13, 2020
Sara Plourde | NHPR

What are the backyard wonders that have you wondering right now? 

This program aired on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

NHPR's newsroom needs your help. Click here to make a donation to support our work. 

Listen: