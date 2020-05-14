In The Midst Of A Pandemic, A New Market Basket Opens In Plymouth

By 38 minutes ago
  • Operations Manager David McLean and Plymouth Market Basket Manager Mike LeClair
    Operations Manager David McLean and Plymouth Market Basket Manager Mike LeClair
    Sean Hurley

The 31st Market Basket in the state is set to open tomorrow in Plymouth. NHPR’s Sean Hurley visited the grocery store today to find out just how grand – or not - the grand opening might be.

Marie Alderink and her husband Elroy peer through the just washed windows of the new grocery store. The Hebron couple thought today was opening day.

“Well, we've gone by several times and we said ‘When are they gonna open?’” Alderink says. “We're so happy, cause this is our favorite grocery store to shop at! And so we're excited. We're coming back tomorrow morning early six o'clock. We'll stay for the day!”

Marie and Elroy Alderink from Hebron were hoping the store was open.
Credit Sean Hurley

Operations Manager David McLean says he’s never hoped this before for a grand opening – but he hopes not too many people show up.

“Normally there would be a ribbon cutting, there'd be speeches, there’d be gatherings of people,” McLean tells me. “And what we're asking of the customers is we're going to be here for a long time. Not everybody has to come the first day.”

McLean says the original, pre-pandemic grand opening was set for March 20th. The decision to open tomorrow was made just last week after the governor announced the state’s partial reopening. 

“Having already had the store prepared,” he says, “it was easy to make a decision now that it's time.” 

McLean and LeClair inside the new Market Basket.
Credit Sean Hurley

Marie Alderink says today’s dry run has inspired her.  “I'm gonna dress up fancy for tomorrow!” she says with a laugh. 

Senior shopping for those 60 and older runs from 6 to 7 a.m. tomorrow morning. Dress is fancy - or casual. Masks are requested.

