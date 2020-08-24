LISTEN LIVE: 2020 Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention begins Monday with the presidential roll call. A few hundred delegates in Charlotte, N.C., are renominating President Trump and Vice President Pence as the Republican Party's 2020 presidential ticket.

NPR is hosting live special coverage Monday through Thursday. Listen on many public radio stations and stream on this page during the events. (Monday's special coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET and will resume again in the evening.)

Here is a rundown of what to expect this week.

