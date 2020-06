High school seniors are having an unusual end to their senior year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Graduation ceremonies have moved online, or to mountain tops or drive-in movie theaters, and many colleges don’t know how or when their campuses will reopen

NHPR’s All Things Considered Host Peter Biello interviewed three graduating high school seniors: Chloe Armstrong from Kennett High School in North Conway, Kimiya Parker-Hill from Manchester West High School in Manchester, and Shannon Jackson from Coe-Brown Northwood Academy in Northwood.