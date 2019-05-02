Free Comic Book Day: What's Your Favorite Comic? Who's Your Hero?

Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 4, celebrates the astronomical range and diversity of comic books, past and present. There's a hero (or villain) for everyone. Events in New Hampshire on this day—which is also Star Wars Day (May the Fourth Be With You)—include:

Tribute to "Archie" - The Millyard Museum in Manchester is partnering with Double Midnight Comics to celebrate the Archie comic strip and creator Bob Montana. Lynn Montana, the artist's daughter, will speak and give a video presentation, with Q & A, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Comics are free, but museum admission fee is required.)

Jetpack is Back with its customary FCBC events, including a scavenger hunt in the Lilac City. The day in Rochester features comic talent at the Governor's Inn. The annual event in downtown Rochester is sponsored by Jetpack Comics, the Rochester Main Street Association, The Governor's Inn, and The Rochester Opera House.

Here is a Free Comic Book Day store locator.

Visit the store locator to find a participating business near you, from Newbury Comics in Nashua, Salem, West Lebanon, and Triple Play in Claremont and Comic Boom in Keene.