Related Program: The Folk Show Folk Show Visit with Tom Rush By Kate McNally • 1 minute ago Related Program: The Folk Show ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 42:00 New Hampshire's Tom Rush Joined us with some new tunes and conversation for NHPR's Folk Show. One of Tom Rush's creations. One of Tom Rush's creations made partly out of guitar strings. Tom's been keeping busy with a book and his sculptures while not on the road. Tags: Joni MitchellWord BarnPorstmouthShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.