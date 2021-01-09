Donor Gives $500K To Save Concord's Historic Gasholder From Demolition

The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance says an anonymous donor is giving $500,000 to help save from demolition a 133-year-old red-brick coal gasholder building in the state that is believed to be the last of its type in the country.

The building was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.

The alliance and city officials in Concord say it is the last of 14 known gasholders in the nation that still has its inner workings intact.

Its owner, Liberty Utilities, says the dormant building is in poor condition and has become a safety hazard. It says either a very expensive repair job needs to take place or the building needs to be demolished.

- Kathy McCormack, Associated Press