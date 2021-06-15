Coronavirus Update: N.H. Reports 41 New COVID Infections; Hospitalizations Continue To Decline

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day.

The latest numbers in New Hampshire

The most recent update from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on June 15:

0 new deaths reported.

41 new cases reported

The state's COVID-19 deaths total 1,364.

Active cases total 283.

18 patients are currently hospitalized.

NOTE: Our reporting of the ages of newly-reported cases and COVID-19 deaths is a reflection of the state's reporting by age, which you can find right here.

Other important links:

LIVE BLOG - CORONAVIRUS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE:

41 new COVID cases in New Hampshire

Update: Tuesday, June 15, 7:15 p.m.

State health officals reported 41 newly-identified COVID-19 infections Tuesday. Officials are monitoring 283 active cases of the virus across New Hampshire.

No new deaths were announced. There are eighteen residents currently hospitalized with the virus, continuing a declining trend of hospitalizations in recent weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,364 Granite Staters have died as a result of the coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

Weekend numbers include three deaths, 54 new infections

Update: Monday, June 14, 4:15 p.m.

New Hampshire has lost three more residents to the coronavirus, state health officials announced Monday. In a report that covers Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, the state says the patients who died were residents of Carroll, Coos, and Hillsborough counties.

Health officials reported 54 newly-identified infections, with 280 active cases being tracked.

Twenty residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

State House to reopen after nearly 15 months

Update: Friday, June 11, 1:59 p.m.

The New Hampshire Statehouse and Legislative Office Building will reopen to the public Monday after being closed for nearly 15 months during the coronavirus pandemic.

House Speaker Sherm Packard says the state must provide physical access to committee of conference meetings now that the governor's state of emergency declaration is expiring Friday night.

Remote access will continue to be provided, and the public is strongly encouraged to view the livestreams as room capacity will be limited and standing will not be allowed.

- AP

Sununu says he will not renew state of emergency

Update: Thursday, June 10, 3:12 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced that the state of emergency will end Friday, June 11th, at midnight. The state of emergency was first issued March 13, 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said the state of emergency was needed since that time to support state-federal response to COVID-19. "Every day we're vaccinating more people, every day cases are dropping," he said at a news conference Thursday.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said new cases and positivity rates continue to fall. He did announce three additional COVID-19 deaths, with one of them associated with a long-term care facility.

Fifty-one new cases were confirmed as well. The state is now averaging about 50 cases per day.

Vaccination rates continue to slow, with supply exceeding demand. More than 800,000 people have now received their first shots in New Hampshire. Shots are available at more than 450 locations, including many walk-in options.

- NHPR Staff

Congressional delegation urges for swift reopening of U.S.-Canadian border

Update: Thursday, June 10, 12:42 p.m.

The U.S. representatives from Northern New England are urging the Department of Homeland Security to safely reopen the U.S.-Canadian border, noting that Canadian tourists are vital contributors to the region's economy.

The Democrats, led by U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, wrote to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday.

They said Canadian tourists spend $19 billion on average in the United States, including $500 million across northern New England.

They said allowing vaccinated tourists to travel between the two countries will spur job creation on either side of the border and keep both economies on the path to recovery.

- AP

N.H. case numbers remain low

Update: Wednesday, June 9, 3:51 p.m.

State health officials reported 57 new coronavirus cases today, and an average of 50 new cases per day over the past week, a 9% decrease from the previous seven-day period.

There are 328 active infections statewide, and 29 people hospitalized due to the virus.

No new deaths were reported for the second day in a row. Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded 1,357 COVID-19 deaths, and 62% of the fatalities were residents over 80, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

- NHPR Staff

Millions to help communities of color, rural areas

Update: Wednesday, June 9, 9:01 a.m.

New Hampshire's congressional delegation says the state is getting more than $24.5 million in health-related COVID-19 funds to assist medically underserved communities.

The funds are coming from the federal relief package approved in December and will help communities of color and rural areas. The funds will allow the state Department of Health and Human Services to boost COVID-19 testing and contact tracing capabilities.

It will also go toward improving data collection and empowering community partners to address health disparities.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says the pandemic has exacerbated serious barriers and inequities in the state's health care system that face rural families and communities of color.

- AP

New cases drop to 28 in N.H.

Update: Tuesday, June 8, 5:45 p.m.

New Hampshire's latest public health update shows dramatic improvement in COVID-19 infections. The state reported just 28 new cases Tuesday. It's the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day since September.

Active infections decreased to 322.

Twenty-eight people are currently hospitalized due to the virus. No new deaths were reported.

- NHPR Staff

Durham rescinds mask mandate

Update: Tuesday, June 8, 1:39 p.m.

The mask mandate is over in Durham.

The town's emergency ordinance first took effect Aug. 3. It was rescinded Monday. The town council voted unanimously to end it. READ the policy.

Other communities with local ordinances for face coverings have taken similar steps. Enfield town leaders voted Monday to end their policy. The Valley News reports the policy will be rescindeded, effective June 18.

- NHPR Staff

Portsmouth rescinds city mask mandate

Update: Tuesday, June 8, 10:33 a.m.

The city of Portsmouth has ended its mask mandate.

The city council voted unanimously Monday night to rescind the policy. Gov. Chris Sununu lifted the state's mask mandate in April.

In another development, Portsmouth's Health Officer, Kim McNamara, announced declining COVID-19 positivity rates in Rockingham County has allowed Portsmouth's indoor dining and food service to return to normal 100% capacity - while still complying with applicable city codes.

- Dan Tuohy

NH high court lifting mask requirement

Update: Tuesday, June 8, 10:01 a.m.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court is allowing people to go without a mask in courts, with some exceptions.

The state House of Representatives has also rejected an attempt to make infectious diseases like COVID-19 a qualifying condition for absentee voting.

In Maine, health officials on Sunday reported nearly 80 new coronavirus cases and zero new deaths from the virus. In Massachusetts, officials reported four additional deaths and more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. And in Vermont, the Bellows Falls Opera House is expected to reopen next weekend after the beloved movie theater in Rockingham was shut down during the pandemic.

- Associated Press

2 new COVID deaths in New Hampshire

Update: Monday, June 7, 4:40 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials announced two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the state's toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,357. The patients who died were both female, residing in Cheshire and Hillsborough Counties.

The state reported three days of newly-identified infections data: 36 new cases today, 46 on Sunday, and 52 on Saturday. Officials are tracking 353 active infections, and hospitalizations continue to decline, numbering just 27 patients, the state announced.

- NHPR Staff

Concord to release students early Monday, Tuesday

Update: Monday, June 7, 9:20 a.m.

The mask policy played a part in the decision by at least one New Hampshire school district to release students early Monday because of 90-degree-plus temperatures and humidity.

“Making matters more difficult, students are still expected to wear masks in classrooms and outdoors is not a suitable option," Kathleen Murphy, interim superintendent at the Concord School District, wrote in a letter to families on Sunday. “I am sorry for the imposition on families, but for the overall safety and health of the students I felt it was a prudent decision."

The district was releasing students early Tuesday, as well. The Manchester school district canceled classes for Monday and said it would re-evaluate for Tuesday. In Londonderry, cooling areas were being made available.

Temperatures in New Hampshire were expected to get well into the 90s on Monday and Tuesday.

- Associated Press

New Hampshire reports one COVID-19 death

Update: Friday, June 4, 5:00 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials announced one coronavirus death Friday. The patient who died was a resident of Carroll County. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,355 Granite Staters have lost their lives to the virus.

The state, which is tracking 402 active cases, also announced 61 newly-identified COVID-19 infections. Thirty-two residents are hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Sununu willing to trade vaccines for border reopening

Update: Thursday, June 3, 5:40 p.m.

With the summer tourism season fast approaching, Governor Chris Sununu says he’s been in talks with Canadian officials and other local governors about reopening the border. The decision is ultimately up to the governments of both countries, not local officials.

Sununu says he’s willing to share the state’s COVID-19 vaccine supply with Canada if it will help speed the border opening.

He said, “So if the Federal government and I’ve made this plea to Washington, we’re waiting to hear from the president, can we give our vaccine to Canada? Will that help open the border?”

In New Hampshire, supply of the vaccine is now far outpacing demand.

- Alli Fam

New Hampshire reports one more COVID death

Update: Thursday, June 3, 5:15 p.m.

One more Granite Stater has died from the coronavirus, state health officials reported Thursday. According to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, the patient who died was not connected with a long-term care facility.

In the past week, the state's COVID deaths have averaged fewer than one per day, Chan said, adding that declining death and case numbers indicate a "dramatic decrease" in levels of community transmission across the state.

Seventy-four newly-identified infections were announced. The state is currently tracking 423 active infections, including 26 patients who are hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Hampshire has lost 1,354 residents to the virus.

- NHPR Staff

State will pull back funds from business relief program

Governor Sununu reaffirmed that the state will be recouping Main Street Relief funds from businesses that ended up making money this year, or lost less money than they expected.

Sununu said the state had been in talks with federal treasury officials following questions around whether or not the collection was required by the federal government.

While the Main Street Relief Program was set up by the state, the funds came from the federal CARES Act.

“They sent us an email saying they would not allow business to keep a grant for lost revenue if those losses did not occur,” Sununu said.

Sununu said the state still has plans to re-allocate the funds into several new programs, one of which will cover businesses' COVID-19 related expenses.

- Alli Fam

Home-bound vaccination program to continue

State health officials say an effort to vaccinate home-bound residents from COVID-19 will continue through the end of the month. The state has provided about 4,700 vaccines to people unable to leave their homes. Anyone looking to enroll in the program is asked to call 211.

- Todd Bookman

Lawmakers to weigh Rescue Plan spending

State lawmakers next week will discuss how to allocate the first installment of money from the $1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan.

The state has identified what it is calling shovel-ready initiatives worth about $150 million dollars. That includes $22 million dollars for state parks, $50 million dollars for water infrastructure and an additional $13 million dollars on mental health services.

- Todd Bookman

State reports 48 new infections, no new deaths

Update: Wednesday, June 2, 6:40 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials announced 48 newly-identified COVID-19 infections Wednesday, reflecting a trend of declining case numbers in the state. No new deaths were announced.

Of the new cases, fifteen patients are younger than 18. There are 25 Granite Staters hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Long-term care facilities rethink rules around visitation

Update: Wednesday, June 2, 5:05 p.m.

As community transmission levels of COVID-19 drop - and vaccinations tick up - assisted living facilities and nursing homes continue to rethink their own rules around visitation and activities

On a call with providers today, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan fielded questions around a variety of different, specific scenarios from indoor, live entertainment with a fully vaccinated performer, to the number of visitors allowed in a resident's room in an end of life visitation.

Chan’s message remained consistent - that the most recent guidance and regulations from the CDC, CMS, and the state, offer facilities flexibility.

“I think what you’re hearing us express over and over, is there are ways to do a great many of this things with built in protection," Chan said.

Protection includes things like masking, social distancing and vaccination.

- Alli Fam

State's hospitalizations drop to lowest number since October

Update: Tuesday, June 1, 5:45 p.m.

State health officials announced 77 newly-identified COVID-19 infections, reflecting positive test results from Sunday and Monday, when no numbers were reported. The state is currently tracking 499 active cases of the virus.

Of the new cases, ten patients are younger than 18. According to officials, the new infections span all New Hampshire counties, reflecting continuing community spread. Just 26 Granite Staters are hospitalized with the virus, the lowest number of hospitalizations since October of 2020. (Visit NHPR's COVID case tracker here.)

- NHPR Staff

State announces one more COVID-19 death

Update: Sunday, May 30, 6:15 p.m.

One more Granite Stater has died as a result of the coronavirus, state health officials announced Sunday. The patient was a resident of Strafford County. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,353 residents have died from COVID-19.

Health officials reported 48 new COVID-19 infections, including thirteen patients younger than 18. The state is tracking 476 active coronavirus infections; 40 Granite Staters are hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. announces 73 new COVID cases

Update: Saturday, May 29, 3:33 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials reported 1 additional COVID-19 death Saturday, and 73 new positive coronavirus cases. Sixteen of the new cases are under 18.

There are currently 500 active infections and 46 people hospitalized due to the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Governor extends N.H. state of emergency

Update: Saturday, May 29, 9:59 a.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu has again extended New Hampshire's state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the 21st extension of the order, which was first issued March 13, 2020.

In announcing the 14-day renewal of the emergency order, Sununu pointed out that New Hampshire has no business restrictions in place and has no statewide mask mandate.

- NHPR Staff

Two additional COVID-19 deaths announced

Update: Friday, May 28, 4:06 p.m.

State health officials announced two additional COVID-19 deaths today: a man and a woman, both older than 60, from Hillsborough County.

There are 53 people hospitalized with the virus and there are 480 active infections statewide.

The state reported 64 new cases May 28, part of a continuing decline in new infections. The state has tracked 81 cases per day over the past week, which it says is a 36% decrease from the previous seven-day period.

- NHPR Staff

Senate passes three COVID-related bills

Update: Friday, May 28, 11:57 a.m.

The state Senate has passed three bills related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation approved Thursday includes a bill aimed at curtailing the governor's authority during future pandemics, establishing "medical freedom in immunizations" and designating churches as essential services during a state of emergency.

The bills now go back to the House, which had passed different versions of the proposals. In other coronavirus-related news, the state announced Thursday that all state-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closing at the end of June.

-AP

Nashua Mask Mandate Ends

Nashua officials have approved ending the city's mask ordinance.

The Board of Aldermen opted to end the ordinance on Tuesday, and it awaited a signature from Mayor Jim Donchess, The Telegraph of Nashua reported.

Local businesses could still require workers and patrons to wear masks.

The city's Board of Health voted to recommend that the city lift its mask mandate. The city has had an ordinance in place since May 2020.

- AP

67 new cases, 2 deaths

Update: Thursday, May 27, 10:00 a.m.

Daily new case totals remain under 100 per day. Last night, the state announced 67 new cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, May 26. They also announced two new deaths, a man from Cheshire County and a woman from Merrimack County.

There are 416 active cases and 49 hospitalized in the state.

Cases continue to fall

Update: Monday, May 24, 7:11 p.m.

The state announced just 52 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Monday, a sharp drop from new cases over the past weeks and months.

No new deaths were reported for the second straight day.

There are 411 current cases, and 48 people hospitalized due to the virus.

New cases in N.H. lowest in nearly seven months

Update: Monday, May 24, 8:38 a.m.

State health officials reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire on Sunday. That's the lowest one-day count of new infections in almost seven months.



Fifty-four people were hospitalized in New Hampshire due to COVID-19 complications.

The state is tracking 513 active infections, a data point that has also dropped significantly.

- NHPR Staff

3 new COVID-19 deaths announced

Update: Saturday, May 22, 4:59 p.m.

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were announced Saturday.

State health officials said two residents of Rockingham County, and a man from Strafford County, died from the virus. To date, the state has recorded 1,344 COVID-19 deaths.

The latest update shows more promising news in the decline of new coronavirus cases. The state reported 109 new cases, and active infections fell below 1,000 -- there were 954 active cases, as of May 22 at 9 a.m.

Fifty-three people are currently hospitalized for treatment related to COVID-19.

- NHPR Staff

New cases in N.H. continue to decrease

Update: Friday, May 21, 4:01 p.m.

New coronavirus infections continue to decrease. The state announced 127 new cases Friday, 36 of them individuals under 18 years old.

No new deaths were reported.

There are currenlty 51 people hospitalized due to the virus and 1,047 active infections statewide.

- NHPR Staff

New England College requiring vaccination for fall return

Update: Friday, May 21, 3:31 p.m.

New England College in Henniker says it will require that students attending classes on campus this fall be fully vaccinated, as well as faculty and staff. President Michele Perkins said in a statement Friday that with the COVID-19 vaccine now widely available throughout the country, the college will add it to its list of required vaccinations.

Perkins said vaccination of the on-campus community will allow more face-to-face classes, field trips, athletic competitions, and opening up its galleries and theater.

In April, Dartmouth College Provost Joseph Helble announced that all students must be vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall, or must be vaccinate shortly after arrival.

- AP

N.H. has 149 new cases - 1 additional COVID death

Update: Thursday, May 20, 3:49 p.m.

State health officials today report 1 additional COVID-19 death and 149 new infections.

A man from Strafford County, who was older than 60, died due to the virus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The state has now had 1,341 COVID-19 deaths.

Other stats from the latest public health update:

53 hospitalizations

1,086 active infections

48 of the new cases are under 18 years old

- Dan Tuohy

Pollyanna Glad Day back on in Littleton

Update: Thursday, May 20, 1:07 p.m.

A celebration in honor of an orphan girl who remains optimistic in spite of the many challenges she faces is back on schedule in New Hampshire after it was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Pollyanna Glad Day" is a a go for June 12 in Littleton, with a few adjustments. It pays tribute to the classic 1913 children's book, "Pollyanna," and author Eleanor Porter, who was from Littleton.

Gatherings will be scaled down a bit from activities such as the traditional big group photograph at a bronze Pollyanna sculpture at the Littleton Public Library.

There will be music, food, and souvenirs, such as a "Pollyanna Power" T-shirt depicting Pollyanna as a superhero in a cape.

- AP

N.H. announces one new COVID death

Update: Wednesday, May 19, 3:09 p.m.

The state announced one additional COVID-19 death today: a male resident of Hillsborough County, who was younger than 60.

The latest public health update shows a continuing decline in the number of new coronavirus infections. The state reported 124 cases on Wednesday, with 26 of them individuals under 18 years old. There are 1,104 active infections statewide and 50 people in the hospital for treatment.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded 1,340 deaths and nearly 100,000 cases.

- NHPR Staff

Sununu ends $300 benefit, announces bonuses for those who obtain jobs

Update: Tuesday, May 18, 4:00 p.m.

Gov. Sununu is announcing changes to the state’s unemployment benefits system. Sununu is ending the extra $300 in enhanced benefits on June 19th. At a press conference Tuesday, Sununu cited hiring struggles some industries are having as they prepare for the summer tourist season.

To spur sidelined workers, the state is offering a $500 one-time bonus for those who obtain a part-time job, and $1000 for those who obtain a full-time job. The bonus program will run for eight weeks.

The state’s unemployment rate stands at 2.8%

- Todd Bookman

State announces 1 new death; case numbers trending downward

Update: Tuesday, May 18, 3:10 p.m.

One more Granite Stater has died from the coronavirus, state health officials announced Tuesday. According to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, the death was not associated with a long-term residential facility, but the result of community transmission of the virus.

Chan says that key New Hampshire COVID-19 metrics - including new cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity rates - are trending downward. The state reported 139 newly-identified infections Tuesday, and Chan says that in the past week, about 150 new infections have been identified daily.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,134 New Hampshire residents have died from the virus. The state is currently tracking 1,118 active infections.

- NHPR Staff

State announces one new death, 104 new COVID cases

Update: Monday, May 17, 3:35 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials announced one new COVID-19 death Monday. The patient who died was a female resident of Carroll County.

The state also announced 104 newly-identified infections, which continues a pattern of declining case numbers in the Granite State. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been nearly 98,000 diagnosed COVID cases in the state; 1333 residents have died.

Forty-six residents are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

State plans vaccine clinic for deaf/hard of hearing residents

Update: Monday, May 17, 10:00 a.m.

The state is holding a clinic for deaf people and residents with hearing loss this weekend in Manchester.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says it's partnering with Elliot Health System to administer first doses the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the hospital's Mammouth Road location. Second doses of the vaccine will be scheduled for June 12.

The clinic is available to residents twelve years of age and older. (Click or tap here for details.)

- NHPR Staff

State announces one more COVID-19 death

Update: Sunday, May 16, 5:05 p.m.

Another Granite Stater has succumbed to the coronavirus, state health officials announced Sunday. The state's death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,332.

The state also reported 139 newly-identified COVID-19 infections, and is currently tracking 1,274 active cases of the virus. Fifty residents are hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Two additional COVID-19 deaths, 145 new cases

Update: Saturday, May 15, 5:31 p.m.

State health officials announced two additional COVID-19 deaths Saturday. They were two male residents, both over 60, from Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.

The state reported 145 new cases and 52 patients hospitalized due to the virus. Both those numbers represent a continuing decrease. The state has averaged 156 cases per day over the past week, which is a 26% decrease over the previous seven-day period.

Of the new cases, 48 were individuals under 18 years old.

There are currently 1,338 active infections in New Hampshire, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

- NHPR Staff

3 additional COVID deaths; current hospitalizations down

Update: Friday, May 14, 5:07 p.m.

Hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases continue to drop in New Hampshire. The state said Friday there are 54 people currently hospitalized due to the virus. There were 178 new cases, with individuals under 18 years old making up about a quarter of them.

State health officials announced three men have died from the coronavirus: One from Hillsborough County, and two residents of Rockingham County. All three were 60 or older.

There are 1,394 active infections in the state.

- NHPR Staff

Dartmouth to allow more access June 1

Update: Friday, May 14, 2:17 p.m.

Dartmouth College is planning to ease some of its restrictions related to the coronavirus as of June 1.

The college's COVID-19 Task Force said in a statement Thursday there will still be screening for the virus, mask-wearing and 6 feet of distancing when dining with others and taking part in athletic activities and performances.

Visitors to indoor spaces must have a Dartmouth faculty or staff sponsor who would complete a registration form for them. Events can have more than 25 attendees in pre-approved locations, but should not exceed 100 people indoors or 200 people outdoors without a special exemption.

- AP

State announces four more COVID deaths, 222 new infections

Update: Thursday, May 13, 3:20 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials reported four more resident deaths from COVID-19 Thursday. According to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, none of the new deaths were associated with long-term care facillities, which he said underlines the continuing danger of community transmission of the virus, even as case numbers decline.

The state also announced 222 newly-identified coronavirus infections. Officials are monitoring 1,450 active cases of the virus. Sixty-two Granite Staters are hospitalized with the virus.

Chan says that case numbers continue to decline across New Hampshire, with an average of 150-200 newly-identifed cases per day in the past week.

Vaccination update

According to Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the DHHS Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, approximately 750,000 have received one dose, and 555,000 - or 41% of the state's population - have been fully vaccinated.

Outbreak update

There are currently two active institutional outbreaks in New Hampshire, one at the Federal Correctional Institution at Berlin, and one at Sullivan County Health Care, a nursing home in Claremont.

- NHPR Staff

Pandemic-hit oyster farmers turn to conservation to survive

Update: Thursday, May 13, 10:17 a.m.

When the pandemic hit, oyster farmers found the restaurants that sold their bivalves had largely closed. Many faced economic ruin until a conservation group along with two federal agencies offered to buy up millions of oysters in New England, the Mid-Atlantic and Washington state as part of a program to restore shellfish reefs at 20 locations.

The Nature Conservancy is spending $2 million over two years to buy more than 5 million oysters for restoration efforts.

The oyster reefs provide critical habitat for fish and help protect shorelines from erosion. Oysters filter out pollutants and excess nutrients from the water.

- Michael Casey, Associated Press

Vaccine appointments for children 12-15 open up Thursday

Update: Thursday, May 13, 8:31 a.m.

The state of New Hampshire is allowing COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 12 to 15, starting Thursday. The state's vaccine scheduling and appointment management website, VINI, will open for the appointments for the Pfizer vaccine.

The announcement was made by Gov. Chris Sununu's office following federal authorization for the vaccine for that age group. The Pfizer vaccine has previously been available to anyone age 16 and older.

The Pfizer vaccine is available at all state-managed fixed sites and Walgreens locations, and various hospitals throughout New Hampshire. Sununu's office said there are more than 25,000 first-dose appointments still available in VINI prior to Memorial Day.

- AP

State announces four more COVID-19 deaths

Update: Wednesday, May 12, 5:35 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials announced four more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. The patients were residents of Hillsborough, Merrimack and Strafford counties. The state has lost 1,322 residents to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Officials reported 174 newly-identified coronavirus infections, including 51 patients younger than 18. The state is currently tracking 1,402 COVID-19 cases. Sixty-three Granite Staters are hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. announces two additional COVID-19 deaths

Update: Tuesday, May 11, 5:11 p.m.

Two additional Granite Staters have died from the coronavirus. The state announced a woman from Carroll County and a man from Strafford County died from the virus. Both were older than 60.

Since the pandemic began, New Hampshire has recorded 1,318 deaths and confirmed nearly 97,000 positive cases.

State health officials report that new COVID-19 infections continue to remain low, compared to the winter surge. There were 134 new cases and 1,424 active infections statewide Tuesday. The state has averaged 185 new cases per day over the past week, which is a 21% decrease compared to the previous seven days.

Hospitalizations continue to drop, as well. The state says 71 people are currently hospitalized - six fewer than on Monday.

- NHPR Staff

County considers vaccination policy changes after outbreak

Update: Tuesday, May 11, 10:21 a.m.

A recent COVID-19 outbreak at a county nursing home has led some officials to consider compensation changes for staff and a mandatory vaccination requirement for them.

The outbreak, which started last month, has affected staff and residents at the Sullivan County nursing home in Unity, including some who were fully vaccinated. Last year, the county instituted a compensation program for employees in quarantine, paying them two-thirds of wages for a missed day of work.

The Eagle Times reports that under a new proposal, only vaccinated employees will still be eligible. County Manager Derek Ferland says unvaccinated employees who contract the virus will have to use their sick or vacation days to still be paid.

- AP

Active New Hampshire COVID infections drop below 1,500

Update: Monday, May 10, 5:20 p.m.

State health officials are tracking 1,492 active COVID-19 infections, the first time New Hampshire's case number has dropped below 1,500 since November 3 of last year.

Visit NHPR's COVID-19 tracker to get case data and trends over time.

According to an announcement from the Department of Health and Human Services Monday, 77 residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Officals reported 134 newly-identified coronavirus infections. The cases span all ten New Hampshire counties and include twenty-two patients younger than 18.

No new deaths were announced Monday.

- NHPR Staff

One more COVID-19 death in New Hampshire

Update: Sunday, May 9, 6:55 p.m.

State health officials announced one COVID-19 death Sunday, bringing New Hampshire's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,315. The patient who died was a woman from Rockingham County.

The state also reported 130 newly-identified cases of the coronavirus, including 32 patients younger than 18 years old.

Seventy-four Granite Staters are currently hospitalized with the virus. The state is tracking 1,577 active infections.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. announces three additional COVID deaths

Update: Saturday, May 8, 5:17 p.m.

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were announced Saturday.

State health officials identified the deceased as a male from Belknap County and a male from Hillsborough County, both under 60, and a man from Rockingham County, who was older than 60. To date in New Hampshire, 1,314 residents have died from the coronavirus.

The state reported 197 new cases, 89 hospitalizations, and 1,932 active infections statewide on May 8.

- Dan Tuohy

213 new cases; no new COVID deaths

Update: Friday, May 7, 4:44 p.m.

State health officials announced 213 new cases Friday, with 68 of them individuals under 18 years old. No new deaths were announced.

There are 1,772 active infections and 84 hospitalizations in New Hampshire. The state Department of Health and Human Services has tracked an average of 222 cases per day over the past week, which is a 12% decrease from the previous seven-day period.

- NHPR Staff

Mask mandate lifted at N.H. State House

Update: Friday, May 7, 1:17 p.m.

Masks are no longer mandatory at the New Hampshire Statehouse, which remains closed to everyone but lawmakers and staff.

The Republican-led Joint Facilities Committee voted 8-4 along party lines Friday to remove a requirement that masks be worn to prevent spread of the coronavirus in the Statehouse and legislative office building.

The vote comes three weeks after Gov. Chris Sununu lifted a statewide mask mandate, leaving it up to individual communities, businesses and organizations to set their own policies. Under the new Statehouse policy, legislators and staff can choose to wear masks, and to require them for those who enter their personal workspaces.

- Holly Ramer, AP

CDC eviction moratorium struck down by judge

Update: Thursday, May 6, 4:59 p.m.

The CDC’s eviction moratorium, which was scheduled to remain in place until June 30, was struck down by a federal judge yesterday. The ruling has been put on hold until next week.

Gov. Chris Sununu says that New Hampshire has no plans to issue a state moratorium if the federal moratorium is removed.

“We got rid of our moratorium on evictions last summer, we haven’t had that in place for a while, if the national moratorium were to go away, we’re not going to take any additional action there," he said Thursday.

Sununu pointed to the state's Rental Assistance Program as a resource for landlords and tenants.

Housing advocates across the country say the eviction moratorium has helped keep people housed, and that rental assistance funds still haven’t reached many who need them.

- Alli Fam

3 additional COVID-19 deaths announced

Update: Thursday, May 6, 3:14 p.m.

New Hampshire's state epidemiologist today announced three additional COVID-19 deaths. One of them was associated with a long-term care facility, Dr. Benjamin Chan said.

To date, the state has recorded 1,311 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Chan, in his weekly update, said there are several promising trends on new cases, active infections, and the testing positivity rate, which averaged 3.6% over the past week. The state reported 269 new cases, 1,849 active infections, and 88 people hospitalized due to the virus.

The state has closed an outbreak case that was being monitored at Coos County Nursing Home.

Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, says 1,190,000 doses of vaccine have been administered so far in New Hampshire, and 725,000 have had a first dose, which is 53% of the state's population -- and 36% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.

- NHPR Staff

(This post will be further updated following the governor's COVID-19 news conference.)

Dartmouth will allow guests at graduation after all

Update: Thursday, May 6, 3 p.m.

Dartmouth College will allow graduating seniors to bring two guests to next month's commencement ceremony.

The new guidelines reverse the college's earlier decision to prohibit guests at the June 13 ceremony.

President Phil Hanlon said the change was made based on declining COVID-19 cases, the availability of vaccines nationwide and "more flexible state and local guidance."

Two tickets will be available to each student receiving an undergraduate degree. Those receiving graduate and professional degrees will be allowed two guests at events hosted by their individual schools, but not at the larger ceremony.

- AP

State announces one new COVID-19 death

Update: Wednesday, May 5, 5:45 p.m.

State health officials reported one new COVID-19 death Wednesday. The patient was a man from Rockingham County.

The state also announced 198 newly-identified coronavirus infections, including 56 patients under the age of 18. There are currently 1,814 active cases being monitored by the state. Eighty-five residents are hospitalized.

- NHPR Staff

Vaccinations under way at Valley Street Jail

Update: Wednesday, May 5, 3:11 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccinations are underway in the state's largest jail, located in Manchester. The Hillsborough County House of Corrections, known as the Valley Street Jail, says of this week that about 100 people have received the vaccine.

Jails and prisons in New Hampshire have seen significant outbreaks of COVID-19 in the last year, but people incarcerated there weren't prioritized in the state's vaccination rollout.

Many became eligible last month, as the state expanded vaccine eligibility to the general population.

Last week the National Guard administered shots to people incarcerated at Valley Street Jail - and around of half of population is now at least partially vaccinated

Jail staff have been able to access shots since February. The superintendent of the Valley Street Jail says around 80 percent of them are fully vaccinated.

Other jails report a similar rate of vaccination among staff.

— Sarah Gibson

N.H. reports 252 new infections

Update: Tuesday, May 4, 6:11 p.m.

New Hampshire is continuing to see its COVID trends move in an encouraging direction, though there's still a long way to go to bring the spread of the virus down to where it was before the recent winter and spring surges.

The state is averaging about 250 new cases each day, down from more than 400 a day this time last month. About 80 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, also down from the bump seen in recent weeks.

At the same time, New Hampshire's current COVID levels are still substantially higher than they were for most of last year.

As of Tuesday, according to federal data, about 61 percent of New Hampshire residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about half as many are fully vaccinated.

The state announced 252 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, with more than a fifth of the cases residents under the age of 18. The state's overall death toll from the coronavirus pandemic increased by two — based on previous deaths that were later officially categorized as COVID-related — to 1,307.

The number of active cases continued to drop. Health officials report 1,898 current cases, and 85 people hospitalized due to the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Hassan, Shaheen support expansion of telehealth services

Update: Tuesday, May 4, 12:01 p.m.

A bill supported by U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire would expand coverage of telehealth services through Medicare and permanently remove geographic restrictions on them.

The bill also would require a study to learn more about how telehealth has been used during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies for Health Act would allow health centers and rural health clinics to provide telehealth services, a provision currently in place because of the pandemic, but on a temporary basis. It also would allow for the waiver of telehealth restrictions during public health emergencies.

- AP

N.H. COVID cases drop below 2,000

Update: Monday, May 3, 2021

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 161 newly-identified coronavirus infections Monday. No new deaths were announced.

According to health officials, the state is tracking 1,979 active COVID-19 infections, the first time the state's case number has dropped below 2,000 since March 9. (Click here to see our COVID-19 tracker for case trends and more.)

- NHPR Staff

State reports one more COVID-19 death

Update: Sunday, May 2, 4:20 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials announced one resident death from the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,305. The patient who died was a resident of Rockingham County and younger than 60 years old.

The state also reported 221 newly-identified COVID-19 infections, including 50 patients under the age of 18. The state is currently tracking 2,242 active coronavirus infections.

- NHPR Staff

Maine ends COVID visitor testing, quarantine needs

Update: Sunday, May 2 9:20 a.m.

The state of Maine is ending its COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirement for people for people visiting the state.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the policy could change based on the spread of variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Shah said that last year there was little transmission of COVID-19 from visitors to Maine.

In Massachusetts, an annual gathering at the Massachusetts State House will take place virtually because of the pandemic.

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition says it's 25th annual Immigrants' Day will be held May 4 on Zoom and Facebook Live.

— Associated Press

1 additional death, 293 new cases

Update: Saturday, May 1, 3:01 p.m.

One additional COVID-19 death was announced Saturday. A man from Strafford County, who was older than 60, died, the state Department of Health and Human Services said.

The fatality brings the overall coronavirus death total in New Hampshire to 1,304.

The state also reported 293 new cases, 2,459 active infections statewide, and 84 people hospitalized due to the virus.

-NHPR Staff

N.H. state workers to return to offices by May 10

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says state government employees who have been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic will be back in their offices by May 10.

Sununu said Thursday that he expects state offices to be fully operational and open to the public now that workers have had time to get vaccinated.

More than 1 million doses of vaccine have been administered in New Hampshire, and more than half of the state's total population has received at least a first dose.

- Holly Ramer, AP

New Hampshire reports 2 additional COVID deaths

Update: Friday, April 30, 5:09 p.m.

State health officials on Friday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths: two men from Rockingham County, both older than 60.

The state reported 264 new cases, 2,514 active infections, and 94 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

New Hampshire's COVID death toll increased to 1,303. More than 94,000 cases have been confirmed since the pandemic began.

- NHPR Staff

Senators ask for Treasury guidance on COVID relief funds

Update: Friday, April 30, 2:29 p.m.

U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire are requesting that the Treasury Department provides guidance to states on uses of funds provided by the American Rescue Plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan provided $350 billion in emergency relief to state and local governments that have been on the front-lines during the COVID-19 crisis. The senators wrote a letter Friday to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

They said impending budget deadlines, New Hampshire and other states "require prompt guidance from Treasury regarding the eligible uses of state and local relief funds."

- AP

Cheshire Fair hosting 3-day agricultural event

Update: Friday, April 30, 7:24 a.m.

The Cheshire Fair will return this August, but as a smaller three-day agricultural event.

It was one of several iconic New Hampshire fairs that took last summer off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event scheduled for Aug. 6-8 will feature many of the traditional fair events, including horse and ox pulls, open farm animal shows, and truck and tractor pulls, according to the fair's announcement yesterday.

The midway, however, will be missing from the 2021 Cheshire Fair. The organizers say they are still working on plans to ensure public safety, in concert with public health advisories for the pandemic.

- NHPR Staff

5 more deaths; N.H. cases, hospitalizations trend down

Update: Thursday, April 29, 3:21 p.m.

New Hampshire has confirmed another five COVID-19 deaths. One of the deaths was associated with a long-term care facility, said Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist. The state has had 1,301 coronavirus fatalities since the pandemic began.

Chan said today that other public health indicators are trending down. The latest report: 2,610 active infections, 87 hospitalizations, and 298 new cases.

The state is averaging 250-300 new infections a day.

Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services, announced one new outbreak - at Sullivan County Health Care, where nine residnets and three staff tested positive for coronavirus. So there are currently three outbreaks in the state at congregate living centers: Coos County Nursing Home, the federal correctional facility in Berlin, and the Sullivan County Health Care.

New Hampshire continues to make big gains on vaccinations. Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, said 1,093,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. A third of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, she said.

- Dan Tuohy

Massachusetts AG calls for mandatory vaccines for public employees

Update: Thursday, April 29, 12:31 p.m.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for public employees. The Democrat said Tuesday during an appearance on Boston Public Radio that public employees should be vaccinated because they are interacting with the public.

Healy said people have a right to refuse a vaccine or seek a health or religious exemption, but suggested those abstaining may effectively forfeit the right to public-sector employment.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker has hesitated to mandate vaccines.

- Staff, Wire

243 new cases, 2 additional deaths

Update: Wednesday, April 28, 5:47 p.m.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths, both from Hillsborough County, were announced today.

The state reported 243 new cases, 2,563 active infections, and 84 hospitalizations. Those case counts reflect a decrease over the past week. There have been an average of 303 new cases per day over the past week, which is a 13% decrease from the previous week, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

To date, the state has had 1,311 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

Virtual job fairs scheduled after benefits change

Update: Wednesday, April 28, 1:29 p.m.

The state of New Hampshire has scheduled 10 virtual job fairs during May. Starting May 23, New Hampshire is once again requiring that people receiving unemployment benefits be looking for work.

That was waived last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduled job fairs include May 6, for veterans; May 11, one for students and the other for students and adult education in partnership with Pinkerton Academy; May 13, construction industry in partnership with ABC NH/VT; May 18, Great North Woods Region and Dartmouth Lake-Sunapee Region; May 19, Seacoast Region; May 20, White Mountains Region; May 25, Lakes Region; May 26, Monadnock Region; May 27, Capitol and Southern Region.

- AP

DHHS announces 273 new infections - no new deaths

Update: Tuesday, April 27, 5:30 p.m.

State health officials announced 273 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, with 61 of those cases being younger than 18. The state did not report any new deaths April 27.

There are 2,611 active infections, and 86 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. The state has averaged 322 new cases a day over the past week, which is a 9% decrease compared to the previous seven-day period, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

New Hampshire has confirmed more than 94,000 positive cases since the pandemic began. The state has conducted over 693,000 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests to date.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. to add 4,500 J&J appointments on Sunday

Update: Tuesday, April 27, 2:29 p.m.

The state of New Hampshire will be providing additional Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine appointments at three vaccination sites this Sunday.

Gov. Chris Sununu said the sites will be in Concord at the former Sears in the Steeplegate Mall, in Newington at the former Sears at the Mall at Fox Run, and in Nashua at the former Sears store at the Pheasant Lane Mall.

The sites are for appointment only, and anyone 18 and older must register through the state's vaccination website. The sites will be open Sunday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While New Hampshire now allows anyone 16 and older to register for a COVID-19 vaccine, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only available for those 18 and older.

An estimated 4,500 J&J vaccine appointments were opened for Sunday.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. reports 138 new cases, hospitalizations decrease

Update: Monday, April 26, 3:01 p.m.

Two additional residents have died from the coronavirus. State health officials identified the deceased only as a woman from Belknap County and a man from Rockingham County, both over 60 years old.

The state on Monday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, 2,717 active cases, and 86 patients hospitalized. All three of those indicators are down from the daily numbers over the past week.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. Speaker wants SCOTUS review of case challenging in-person sessions

Update: Monday, April 26, 2:50 p.m.

New Hampshire's House Speaker wants to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a case involving a challenge to holding in-person legislative sessions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven Democratic lawmakers had sued Sherman Packard, a Republican, arguing that holding in-person sessions without a remote option violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the state and federal constitutions.

A federal judge in Concord ruled in Packard's favor. But the Boston-based 1st Circuit Court of Appeals sent the case back to the judge with instructions to hold further proceedings. The attorney general's office is representing Packard and said Monday that it wants to pursue the matter with the Supreme Court if the case isn't reheard.

- Kathy McCormack, AP

Two additional COVID fatalities in N.H.

Update: Sunday, April 25, 5:02 p.m.

The state reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and 284 new cases Sunday.

There are 2,960 active infections statewide, and 91 residents are currently hospitalized for treatment. The Department of Health and Human Services says the state had an average of 336 cases per day over the past week.

New Hampshire has had 1,284 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. The two deaths announced Sunday were a woman from Grafton County and a man from Hillsborough County. Both residents were older than 60.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. announces one additional COVID death

Saturday, April 24, 7:01 p.m.

State health officials announced one additional COVID-19 death Saturday. The Department of Health and Human Services said a woman from Rockingham County, who was younger than 60, died due to the virus.

The state reported 334 new cases, 3,157 active infections, and 103 residents hospitalized on April 24.

Since the pandemic began, New Hampshire has recorded 1,282 COVID-19 deaths and confirmed 93,542 coronavirus cases.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. racetrack hosts another mass vaccination

Update: Saturday, April 24, 8:03 a.m.

Another mass vaccination clinic will be held at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, but it is limited to those who had received their first doses there on March 27 and 28.

This weekend's clinic has been shortened to one day because many individuals decided to move their appointments to other locations closer to their homes, state officials said Friday.

All remaining appointments that had been scheduled for Sunday at the speedway have been rescheduled for Saturday.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals are encouraged to login to the state's vaccination system to confirm their appointment times.

- Associated Press

N.H. reports two additional deaths

Update: Friday, April 23, 5:09 p.m.

State health officials announced two additional COVID-19 deaths Friday: a man from Strafford County and a woman from Sullivan County. Both residents were older than 60.

The state reported 377 new coronavirus cases, with 85 individuals younger than 18.

There are 108 patients hospitalized due to the virus and the state is monitoring 3,198 active infections statewide.

- NHPR Staff

Courts gradually expanding operations

Update: Friday, April 23, 1:01 p.m.

Courts in New Hampshire will be gradually expanding in-person operations to the public, starting with the state Supreme Court, which is allowing the public to its clerk's office and law library as of April 27.

In person oral arguments at the court will resume on May 5.

At the superior court, in-person hearings will be expanded. They will include suppression; contested pleas, sentencings, and violations of probation; drug court termination hearings; contested civil hearings; and bench trials.

The circuit court will resume in-person final hearings in domestic violence or stalking cases and in adjudicatory hearings in abuse and neglect cases.

- AP

One more N.H. death, outbreak at Berlin prison accounts for 100 new infections

Update: Thursday, April 22, 3:20 p.m.

State health officials reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the state's total deaths to 1,274 since the start of the pandemic. 515 newly-identified infections were announced.

According to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, 100 of the new infections are connected to an outbreak at the federal prison in Berlin, one of two active institutional outbreaks in the state. The other outbreak is at the Coos County Nursing Home.

The daily average of new cases has stood at about 350 in the past week, which Chan says is part of a declining trend. The state is currently tracking 3.233 active cases of the coronavirus.

Dr. Beth Daly, who heads the state's Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, says that 28% of Granite Staters have been fully vaccinated, and 48% of the population has received at least one shot of the vaccine.

The state is planning a mass vaccination event this Saturday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

- NHPR Staff

2 additional deaths announced

Update: Wednesday, April 21, 5:44 p.m.

Two more Granite Staters have died from coronavirus. The state on Wednesday announced that a woman from Belknap County and a man from Strafford County died. Both were over 60.

Health officials also reported 362 new COVID-19 cases, with 79 of them individuals under 18 years old. There are currently 3,090 active infections and 124 residents hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, New Hampshire has recorded 1,273 COVID-19 deaths and confirmed more than 92,000 coronavirus cases.

- NHPR Staff

Dartmouth launches COVID 'long-hauler' clinic

Update: Wednesday, April 21, 10:19 a.m.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has started a post COVID-19 program for people feeling shortness of breath, fatigue and body aches, rapid heartbeat, memory issues and other symptoms more than three months after they became infected.

The center said in a news release Tuesday the program for so-called "long-haulers" is the first in northern New England.

An infectious disease specialist with a 10-member team of specialists is heading the program. Patients with Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome accounts for about 10% to 30% of those who get the virus.

- AP

N.H. announces 1 additional COVID-19 death

Update: Tuesday, April 20, 5:40 p.m.

State health officials announced one additional COVID-19 death on Tuesday. A woman from Coos County, who was older than 60, died from complications with the virus.

The state also reported 285 new cases and 3,159 active infections statewide.

There are currently 129 residents hospitalized due to coronavirus. Of the new cases announced, 59 are people under age 18.

- NHPR Staff

8 school districts still partially remote

Update: Tuesday, April 20, 10:48 a.m.

Some New Hampshire schools have started their first full week of in-person instruction in more than a year, though waivers allowed eight districts to maintain at least partially remote schedules.

Gov. Chris Sununu had ordered all public K-12 schools to begin offering in-person education five days per week by Monday.

The Department of Education says a dozen districts requested waivers because of staffing shortages or other issues.

Eight waivers have been granted to the following districts or individual schools: Keene, Manchester, Milton, MicroSociety Academy, Mills Falls Charter School, The Monarch School, Kreiva Academy and the Birch Tree Center.

- AP

Dartmouth plans vaccination clinics

Update: Tuesday, April 20, 9:59 a.m.

Dartmouth College plans to host vaccination clinics on campus now that the state has lifted its residency requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine in New Hampshire regardless of where they live.

In a recent message to students, faculty and staff, Dartmouth officials said they plan to partner with the state to open vaccination clinics starting the week of May 3.

The college also is planning to increase access to campus facilities and ease travel restrictions on a rolling basis through the summer and into the fall.

- AP

Out-of-staters now eligible for vaccines in New Hampshire

Update: Monday, April 19, 5:05 p.m.

New Hampshire opened up vaccine eligibility for non-residents, like out-state college students, today.

Reshma Gigi is an international student from the United Arab Emerates, at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. She got her first vaccine shot today at an on-campus clinic.

"I would say it's very convenient to get it here, at UNH since I'm a student, rather than going back home, since I would not know when exactly I would be going back," she said.

Durham is currently seeing some of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in the state, when adjusted for population.

- Alli Fam

State announces 235 new infections

Update: Monday, April 19, 4:00 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials reported 235 newly-identified COVID-19 infections Monday. No new deaths were reported.

Of the new cases, 58 patients are under the age of 18.

The state says that community transmission continues to occur in New Hampshire, and that most of the new cases are the result of either close contact with infected people or exposure during recent travel.

- NHPR Staff

State announces 4 new deaths, 308 new COVID infections

Update: Sunday, April 18, 6:00 p.m.

State health officials announced the deaths of four Granite Staters Sunday, bringing the state's death toll from the coronavirus to 1,270 since the start of the pandemic.

The patients, who were all over 60 years old, were residents of Carroll, Hillsborough, and Rockingham counties.

The state also reported 308 newly-identified COVID-19 infections, including 59 in patients under 18 years old. There are currently 133 coronavirus hospitalizations in New Hampshire.

- NHPR Staff

370 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths

Update: Saturday, April 17, 4:19 p.m.

New Hampshire reported 370 new COVID-19 infections and no additional deaths Saturday.

Of the new cases, 61 were residents under the age of 18.

The state announced 3,254 active infections and 127 people hospitalized with the virus. Since the pandemic began, New Hampshire has had 1,266 deaths and over 91,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

- NHPR Staff

Governor extends state of emergency

Update: Friday, April 16, 6:19 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu issued his 90th executive order today, which is the 19th extension of the state of emergency he first issued March 13, 2020. Read the emergency order.

The governor said during his news conference Thursday that he anticipated many additional extensions of the emergency given the breadth of the pandemic and the federal response to coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

Two additional COVID-19 deaths as N.H. mask mandate expires

Update: Friday, April 16, 3:41 p.m.

State health officials announced two additional COVID-19 deaths Friday. New Hampshire's death toll from coronavirus is now at 1,266.

The state also reported 423 new cases, 3,751 active infections, and 132 residents hospitalized due to the virus.

- NHPR Staff

County Jails Hitting Pause On Vaccination Efforts

Update: Thursday, April 15, 6:30 p.m.

Some county jails in New Hampshire are encountering challenges to vaccinating their general population.

Four county jails postponed their rollout this week after the state paused use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. That vaccine is preferred because it requires only one shot, as opposed to two with other vaccines.

Of those offering vaccines this week, the Cheshire County Jail, in Keene, says one fifth of its population signed up for vaccines. At the Merrimack County Jail, in Boscawen, that percentage is closer to a third.

Most county jails have already vaccinated the majority of their staffs.

-Sarah Gibson

Statewide mask mandate expires tomorrow

Update: Thursday, April 15, 3:25 p.m.

Governor Chris Sununu announced that he will not extend New Hampshire's statewide mask mandate. The mandate expires tomorrow, April 16.

At a press conference Thursday, Sununu said that private businesses, cities, towns, and organizations may continue to keep mask mandates in place.

- NHPR Staff

Three new COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire

Update: Thursday, April 15, 3:15 p.m.

Twenty-five percent of New Hampshire's residents have been fully vaccinated, according to an announcement by state health officials Thursday. According to Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the state's Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, approximately 885,000 vaccines doeses have been administered in the state. Forty-three percent of residents have received a first dose of the vaccine.

The state reported three new COVID-19 deaths, none associated with long-term care facilities. All three of the patients were older than 60, according to Dr. Daly. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,264 Granite Staters have died from the coronavirus.

The state also announced 552 newly-identified COVID-19 infections, bringing current cases being monitored by the state to 3,763.

- NHPR Staff

Dartmouth students must be vaccinated for fall term

Update: Thursday, April 15, 2:51 p.m.

Officials at Dartmouth College say students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall term.

Dartmouth Provost Joseph Helble made the announcement to the community on Wednesday. He says this is an important step for campus to return to normal operations.

“We are starting with students because they are members of a congregate living environment on our campus. They are living in closer quarters to one another, and we know through everything we've learned this past year, that that's one of the most critical areas for controlling the spread of the infection.”

Helble said students with medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated. As of now, the college is not requiring employees to be vaccinated, but is strongly encouraging it.

Currently, New Hampshire resident age 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. On Monday, April 19 the state will lift the residency requirement, allowing out-of-state college students eligible.

A spokesperson for the University System of New Hampshire, which includes Keene State College, Plymouth State University and the University of New Hampshire said a decision about vaccinations for the fall has not been made, but USNH does “strongly encourage all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated.”

All members of the UNH community can register to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday at the Whittmore Center.

— Daniela Allee

State reports four more deaths, 412 new infections

Update: Wednesday, April 14, 4:10 p.m.

Four more Granite Staters are known to have died from the coronavirus, state health officials announced Wednesday. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, one of the new deaths occurred in December 2020, and was just recently confirmed to be a result of COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,261 residents have died from the virus.

State health officials announced 412 newly-identified COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases being tracked by the state to 3,544. Of the new cases, 82 are individuals under the age of 19. (Scroll down to read about the uptick in COVID cases among young people in New Hampshire.) 118 residents are currently hospitalized.

According to today's report, community transmission continues to occur in New Hampshire, and most of the new cases are a result of close contact with people who were infected with the coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

378 new infections reported in New Hampshire

Update: Tuesday, April 13, 6:40 p.m.

State health officials reported 378 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday. No new deaths were announced.

Of the newly-identified infected patients, 89 are under the age of 18. (Scroll down to read news about rising case numbers in young New Hampshire residents.)

Coronavirus hospitalizations number 123 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,257 residents have died from the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Update: Tuesday, April 13, 4:50 p.m.

New data out Tuesday paints a mixed picture of the state economy.

After peaking last April at more than 16 percent, New Hampshire's unemployment rate has steadily rebounded to near pre-COVID-19 levels.

New figures from the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security show that trend continued last month: March saw an unemployment rate of 3%. That’s just slightly above where the rate was before the pandemic emerged.

But the state actually lost jobs last month. And it’s total labor force -- both those with jobs and those looking -- also declined.

There are still about 12,000 fewer residents employed now than there were before the pandemic.

-Todd Bookman

COVID-19 Cases Among Younger Residents Seeing Sharp Rise

Update: Tuesday, April 13, 4:15 p.m.

People under the age of 30 now account for close to half of new COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire.

Cases among Granite Staters of nearly all age groups have increased over the past month, but the increase is particularly sharp among young people.

The state's average number of new daily cases is around 450. Of that, close to 100 daily are among residents in their twenties, and around 75 are in people between the ages of 10 and 19.

Health officials are seeing this trend across the country. The CDC says the rise in infections among young people, and the spread of new COVID-19 variants, are among several factors contributing to the spike in cases.

-Sarah Gibson

N.H. Pauses Use Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Update: Tuesday, April 13, 10:17 a.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced New Hampshire would pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC and FDA issued a recommendation earlier today, following reports of six people in the U.S. developing a rare disorder involving blood clots within two weeks after vaccination.

The announcement comes after a third mass vaccination clinic this past weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, which used the J&J vaccine. Sununu was among those getting the vaccine -- which is a one-dose vaccine, as opposed to Moderna and Pfizer, which require two doses.

The six reported cases were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the U.S.

Sununu says the news will not slow down vaccine distribution in New Hampshire, and that the state is working with partners, like Walmart, to ensure they have an alternative supply of Pfizer and Moderna for vaccinations scheduled today. Some Regional Public Health Networks were planning to use the J&J vaccine at clinics and to homebound residents.

No state-run vaccination sites are currently scheduled to hold clinics with the J&J vaccine.

The CDC has indicated that those who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

- Alli Fam

Nashua Vaccination Site Moves To Former Sears At Mall

Update: Tuesday, April 13, 9:59 a.m.

The vaccination site at Nashua High School South has relocated to the Pheasant Lane Mall, inside the former Sears store there. The move took effect Monday.

The Sears is located at 310 Daniel Webster Highway.

The state says all appointments at the former high school location will be honored at the Pheasant Lane Mall site for the same date and time originally scheduled. Vaccine recipients do not need to change their appointments in the state’s VINI scheduling website.

Those who have scheduled appointments at the school will receive email and text notifications.

Questions about your appointment? The state number is 2-1-1, and the website is vaccines.nh.gov.

A handful of the state-run vaccination sites in New Hampshire are located in former stores at mall and shopping centers, including the former Sears at Steeplegate Mall in Concord, the former Lord & Taylor at the Rockingham Mall in Salem, the former Sears at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, and the former JCPenney building in West Lebanon.

- Dan Tuohy

New Hampshire Muslims observe second Ramadan during pandemic

Update: Monday, April 12, 5:50 p.m.

The month of Ramadan begins this evening, and it's the second year that Muslims across New Hampshire have had to balance traditional observance and festivities with COVID safety.

Imam Mustafa Akaya is with the Islamic Society of Concord. He says that while his mosque is open, this year still feels far from normal.

One difference is not eating together after sunset.

“We call it Iftar, like breaking the fast, all together, and that’s one of the activities we used to do in Ramadan, so were not gonna do any...all together coming, we're just gonna come for special, like for our prayers, and then we leave right after.”

Akaya says many regular mosque-goers haven't been by for more than a year. But, as vaccination rates climb, he says more and more people have been returning in person.

- Alli Fam

New infections reported, hospitalizations tick upward

Update: Monday, April 12, 4:10 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 380 new COVID-19 infections Monday. No new deaths were announced.

Reported hospitalizations increased by more than ten percent over Sunday's numbers; 118 residents are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 89,220 Granite Staters have contracted the virus. 1,257 residents have died.

- NHPR Staff

Another New Hampshire COVID death

Update: Sunday, April 11, 6:10 p.m.

State health officials announced another coronavirus death in New Hampshire Sunday. The patient was a female resident of Rockingham County. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,257 Granite Staters have died from the virus.

415 new COVID-19 infections were reported. Health officials say 107 residents are hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. has conducted over 673,000 PCR tests

Update: Saturday, April 10, 5:39 p.m.

As New Hampshire continues to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, with new locations and participating pharmacies, the state is seeing another bump in the statistics. On Saturday, the state announced three additional deaths, one of whom was younger than 60, and reported 471 new cases.

There are 110 patients currently receiving treatment at hospitals due to the virus. There are 3,689 active infections.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has recorded 1,256 COVID-19 deaths and diagnosed 88,446 cases. As vaccinations continue - including a third mass site at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend - the state's testing numbers have now exceeded 673,000 for the PCR test, and 39,000 for the antibody lab test.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. has 2 more deaths; new cases rising again

Update: Friday, April 9, 5:59 p.m.

State health officials on Friday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths, one of which occurred in December, and was recently linked to coronavirus.

The state also reported 552 new cases, with 123 of those being residents under the age of 18. Cases are on the rise over the past two weeks.

There are currently 100 people hospitalized due to the virus, and 3,697 active infections.

Since the pandemic began, New Hampshire has recorded 1,253 COVID-19 deaths and confirmed more than 87,000 cases.

- NHPR Staff

Governor to get vaccinated Saturday in Loudon

Update: Friday, April 8, 1:49 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu is due to receive his COVID-19 vaccination Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

The speedway this weekend is serving again as a mass vaccination site for the state. It is by appointment only.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette and Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, are also scheduled to receive their vaccination shots Saturday at approximately noon.

- NHPR Staff

All in N.H., resident or not, will soon be eligible for vaccine here

Update: Thursday, April 8, 3:21 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced today that everyone 16 and older in New Hampshire, regardless of residency, will be eligible to register and get the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19.

That means, among others, out-of-state college students and second-home owners will be allowed to get vaccinated - which college towns in the state have called for, while Sununu said residents must first have a chance to get their vaccine.

Sununu made the announcement as state health officials reported a big increase -- over 200,000 residents -- registering for the vaccine since last week.

Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, says around 60% of those 16 and older in New Hampshire have made the choice to get vaccinated.

Daly said the state has administered 754,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 20% of the state is now fully vaccinated.

Daly reports that New Hampshire has around 100 different vaccination sites, including 86 pharmacy locations -- another 41 pharmacies will begin to offer the vaccine in the next week or so -- appointments must be scheduled through VINI (vaccines.nh.gov).

The vaccine update comes as New Hampshire continues to see an uptick in new cases.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said the state recorded 515 new cases Thursday, and is now averaging over 400 new cases a day over the past week. The test positivity rate is also creeping up, now at 5.0%, and the state is tracking 3,585 active infections, he said.

The state announced one additional death, a resident not associated with a long-term care facility. "Hospitalizations are starting to increase," Chan said, "and there are 102 people statewide now hospitalized with COVID-19, which is also an increase from last week."

-- NHPR Staff

Additional J&J vaccine shots, spots available

Update: Thursday, April 8, 11:59 p.m.

For those hoping to get the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine this weekend, the state says that Sunday appointments are available in Concord, Newington and Salem.

The appointments are available through VINI, the state's online vaccine scheduling system.

The mass vaccination site at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon is also offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this weekend, however that site is already fully booked.

- Alli Fam

1 Additional Death; 96 Residents Hospitalized

Update: Wednesday, April 7, 6:59 p.m.

Another resident has died from the coronavirus. State health officials announced tonight that a man from Rockingham County, who was older than 60, died from the virus.

New Hampshire has recorded 1,250 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state also reported 434 new cases and 3,387 active infections. There are currently 96 residents hospitalized due to the virus.

- NHPR Staff

As COVID Variants Spread, State Prepares To Ramp Up Testing

Update: Wednesday, April 7, 6:15 p.m.

As the CDC says that a COVID variant is now the most common strain circulating in the country, New Hampshire health officials say they are ramping up variant testing.

In the week ending on March 31st, over 500 positive cases in New Hampshire received the testing, a process called genetic sequencing.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan says that although the B.1.1.7 variant is still a minority of cases here, he expects it to follow national trends.

“As we see an increasing proportion of some of these variants of concern, we expect that the virus may be more difficult to control,” he said.

At the same time, Chan says we already know what works to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and that still applies for the variants: wearing masks, social distancing, getting vaccinated.

-Alli Fam

Hassan highlights funding to combat pandemic scammers

Update: Wednesday, April 7, 10:59 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan says New Hampshire residents have lost more than $950,000 to pandemic-related fraud, identity theft and other scams, and she's pushing federal officials to do more to stop it.

Hassan, a Democrat, wrote to the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday.

She asked how it plans to use $30.4 million in pandemic relief funding to combat scammers she called "a danger to the health and financial security of Americans."

She says the commission has received more than 425,000 reports of such scams, including 1,461 from New Hampshire.

- Associated Press

State reports 404 new COVID infections

Update: Tuesday, April 6, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials announced 404 newly-identified COVID-19 infections Tuesday, including 85 patients under the age of 18. No new deaths were reported.

The state is currently monitoring 3,313 active cases of the coronavirus, and 94 patients are hospitalized.

- NHPR Staff

Sununu predicts vaccine cards could lead to problems

Update: Tuesday, April 6, 6:00 p.m.

Governor Chris Sununu says he's wary of government-mandated vaccine cards. Speaking in a live chat with the Washington Post today, Sununu said he wants as many people to get vaccinated as possible but ultimately sees the matter as one of individual choice. He predicted forcing people to prove their COVID-19 vaccine status would mostly lead to problems.

"At the end of the day, these passports, carrying your card around, to prove that you've been vaccinated, I think you are asking for a lot of problems there, with an experimental vaccine at that," Sununu said. "It's just ripe with - you are going to get pushback from not just the Republicans or the Democrats:, from everybody."

But, Sununu added that despite his own concerns over vaccine cards, he believes private businesses could be within their rights to require workers or customers prove they'd received a COVID-19 vaccination.

- Josh Rogers

UNH cancels final football games

Update: Tuesday, April 6, 6 p.m.

The University of New Hampshire Football team is canceling the final two games of its spring season due to COVID-19 cases within the program.

UNH has had to cancel its three previous games due to positive tests. The school played just a single game of what was supposed to be a six-game season.

The team plans to resume its normal football schedule this fall.

- Todd Bookman

DHHS reports outbreak at college in Warner

Update: Tuesday, April 6, 1:50 p.m.

State health officials are alerting those who attended events at Magdalen College in Warner of potential exposure to COVID-19.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has identified an outbreak associated with events that were open to the public at the school between Sunday, March 21, and Easter Sunday. At least sixteen cases have been associated with the outbreak.

The campus is currently closed to the public.

The agency is notifying those known to have close contacts, but is urging anyone who participated in or attended events at Magdalen College during those dates to seek testing.

- Rick Ganley

New Hampshire ranks first in using up vaccine supply

Update: Tuesday, April 6, 1:00 p.m.

New Hampshire is first in the nation for making use of its COVID-19 vaccine supply, an improvement over lagging performance compared to other states earlier this year.

As of Monday, New Hampshire administered about 95 percent of its available vaccine doses, according to federal data.

New Hampshire also leads the nation in getting at least one shot into residents’ arms. About 42 percent of Granite Staters have received at least one dose, which is ahead of every other state.

New Hampshire falls farther behind, however, on completing all recommended vaccine doses. Only about 20 percent of people have been fully vaccinated, putting us behind about half of states, including the rest of New England.

- Casey McDermott

Staffer to Governor Sununu tests positive

Update: Tuesday, April 6, 8:17 a.m.

A staff member in Gov. Chris Sununu's office has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor's office says the person is in self-quarantine and has not been in the office since Thursday. The person had minor symptoms over the weekend, and had the test conducted.

One close contact to the employee is currently quarantining. Contact tracing is underway for any possible close contacts to the person within 48 hours prior to their symptoms, the governor's office said Monday night.

The governor's office says this is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 within the office - the first was Dec. 7, 2020.

- NHPR Staff

State reports 289 new COVID-19 infections

Update: Monday, April 5, 4:55 p.m.

State health officials reported 289 newly-identified COVID-19 infections Monday. No new deaths were reported.

Of the new cases, 45 patients are under 18 years old.

According to officials, community-based transmission is still occuring in all ten New Hampshire counties. Eighty-three Granite Staters are hospitalized with the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,249 residents have died from the coronavirus. There are currently 3,287 current cases of COVID-19.

- NHPR Staff

Another mass vaccination at Loudon speedway

Update: Monday, April 5, 4:45 p.m.

The state will host its third mass vaccination site at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon this weekend. The clinic is not open to walk-ins, but appointments are available on VINI, the state's online COVID vaccine registration system.

The state hopes to vaccinate twelve thousand Granite Staters at the clinic using the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Two previous mass clinics were held at the outdoor racetrack earlier this spring.

- Alli Fam

Two additional deaths announced in New Hampshire

Update: Sunday, April 4, 9:20 p.m.

New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services announced 414 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, and two additonal deaths.

The state's death toll from the coronavirus stands at 1,249. There are 87 residents currently hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

2 more COVID deaths; 440 new infections

Update: Saturday, April 3, 5:59 p.m.

State health officials announced two additional COVID-19 deaths Saturday. There have been 1,247 coronavirus deaths in New Hampshire to date.

The state reported 440 new cases, 3,681 active infections, and 85 residents hospitalized due to the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the state has confirmed 85,448 coronavirus cases.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. surveyed schools about return before mandate

Update: Saturday, April 3, 9:59 a.m.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu's mandate that all K-12 schools return to full-time, in-person learning by April 19 caught administrators and teachers off guard, though many schools were already on track to meet that deadline.

Among the two-thirds of schools that responded to a recent Department of Education survey, 60% began offering in-person instruction five days a week to all students who wanted it before April 1.

Among the rest, 16% planned to reach that goal by April 19, and another 20% had planned to get there by May 3.

Critics of Sununu's announcement Thursday noted that many teachers won't be fully vaccinated by April 19.

- AP

DHHS reports 410 new infections

Update: Friday, April 2, 5:18 p.m.

State health officials reported 410 new cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire today.

That marks the fifth straight day of 400 or more new cases, and continues the trend of steady increases in infections in the state.

Eighty-five people are hospitalized in the state from the virus. That's the single highest daily number in nearly a month.

No new deaths from the coronavirus were reported Friday.

All residents aged 16 and older are now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

- NHPR Staff

17 percent of N.H. is fully vaccinated

Update: Friday, April 2, 4:31 p.m.

With anyone 16 and older now eligible, New Hampshire continued to see large numbers of residents using the state’s website to sign up to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Gov. Chris Sununu said the state saw nearly 150,000 vaccination appointments in a single week.

More than 450,000 first doses have been administered, and 227,000 residents, or 17% of the state, are now fully vaccinated, according to Sununu.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is well within sight,” he said. “The COVID-19 vaccine is our shot to get back to normal, and we encourage all Granite Staters to do their part and sign up for an appointment today.

Sununu has signed up for his shot, which he is scheduled to get next week.

- Dan Tuohy

Rising cases part of what Sununu calls spring surge

Update: Thursday, April 1, 3:19 p.m.

The state epidemiologist announced seven additional COVID-19 deaths today. None were associated with a long-term care facility, said Dr. Benjamin Chan.

Chan reports 433 new cases, 81 current hospitalizations, and 3,287 residents with active infection.

The latest figures come as New Hampshire further expands the eligibility for vaccines. Starting tomorrow, April 2, everyone 16 and older in New Hampshire can schedule an appointment for a vaccine shot.

New Hampshire will be expanding the number of vaccination locations, says Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control. Besides the state’s sites, there are 45 different pharmacy locations, she notes.

Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services, says the state is closing a known outbreak at the Bedford Nursing and Rehab Center. She announced three new outbreaks: Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, Northern N.H. Correctional Facility in Berlin, and Rockingham County House of Corrections in Brentwood.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced today that, effective April 19, all K-12 schools will be required to return to in-person class five days a week.

Asked about whether the state would allow out-of-state college students to signup for a vaccine, Sununu said New Hampshire will not take that step. “I don’t know of any states that are currently vaccinating out-of-state college students,” Sununu says.

— Dan Tuohy

College towns urge state, Sununu to devise plan to vaccinate all college students

Update: Thursday, April 1, 2 p.m.

Administrators of towns and cities that are home to colleges and universities have sent Gov. Chris Sununu a letter requesting the state devise a plan to provide COVID-19 vaccines to out-of-state college students.

Read the letter here.

The communities represented are Durham, Hanover, Henniker, Keene, Manchester, Nashua, New London, and Plymouth. "Any effort we can make to vaccinate all of our local population, including college/university students - who live, work, and participate in the economies of communities around the state - will be a benefit to New Hampshire and all of our residents," the letter reads.

- NHPR Staff

