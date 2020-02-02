Are New Lottery Games, Sports Betting The Way To Pay For Vt. Child Care?

Live call-in discussion: Gov. Phil Scott wants more accessible and affordable child care in Vermont, and he wants to expand the lottery and bring sports betting to the state to help fund it. We're talking with state lottery officials about new gambling proposals to raise that money, and how expanded gambling has fared elsewhere in New England.



Joining the conversation are:

Gary Kessler , deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery

Todd Bookman, New Hampshire Public Radio reporter, sharing an update on the Granite State's expanded sports betting

, New Hampshire Public Radio reporter, sharing an update on the Granite State's expanded sports betting And we'll hear from Sen. Dick Sears about his proposed S.213, which would create a way to license, regulate and tax online sports betting in Vermont

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 8 p.m.

