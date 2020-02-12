Andrew Yang Ends His Presidential Campaign In New Hampshire

Andrew Yang exchanges high fives with supporters in Manchester.
Credit Annie Ropeik

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang ended his campaign for the White House Tuesday night, soon after polls closed in New Hampshire.

To a cheering crowd in Manchester, Yang said he wouldn't keep taking donations for a race he couldn't win - but that his message on economic change has shaken up the race.

"This is the beginning - this movement is the future of American politics, this movement is the future of the Democratic party," he said.

Supporters chanted "2024" as Yang spoke. The entrepreneur says he wouldn't rule out a future campaign for the White House, or for office in his home state of New York.

Val Magari of Manchester says they hope Yang will try again.

"Maybe if he ran again in 2024 and 2028, he would catch on more like Sanders has," Magari says, "because [Sanders] was in a very similar position before where people didn't know who he was and now he's a frontrunner."

Ian Burks of New York was emotional but optimistic about Yang's next steps.

"If he runs for office in New York, I don't care what I'm doing, I'm dropping everything and I'm helping him. Andrew Yang is our future," he said.

After Yang ended his campaign, supporters Renee Archbold, Bethany Rivet and Val Magari of Manchester (left to right) said they were hopeful he'd run for office again or join another Democrat's ticket.
Credit Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Other supporters said Yang has inspired them to stay involved in politics or even run for office.

Yang was one of the longest running non-white candidates in what started out as a historically diverse democratic field.

He said in Manchester last night that he felt "pride and responsibility" as the only non-white candidate in the last two televised debates.

He says the imbalance is a sign of systemic inequality.

"It's very telling that two of the remaining candidates in the race are two of the biggest donors to the Democratic party and are billionaires who are self-funding, and people like Cory and Kamala and Julian were forced to drop out some time ago," Yang says.

The billionaires he's referring to are Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer - both white men.

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, who is African-American, got in the race late and is still campaigning.

Yang says he will support the eventual Democratic nominee - or any candidate who backs his universal basic income plan.

