Lawyers for youth center victims oppose settlement process

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Lawyers for hundreds of people who say they were abused as children at New Hampshire's Youth Development Center say the state is "setting a trap for financially insecure victims" with its proposed settlement fund.

Lawmakers have approved $100 million to settle sexual and physical abuse claims at what is now called the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.

The attorney general's office released preliminary documents last week on how it wants to calculate payments.

Attorneys for the victims said Thursday the proposed amounts are "absurdly low" and show that the state remains defensive, not remorseful.

