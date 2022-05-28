© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Exception added to New Hampshire's 24-week abortion ban

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
Published May 28, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT
New Hampshire State House
Dan Tuohy for NHPR
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's ban on late-term abortion no longer applies in cases in which the fetus has been diagnosed with "abnormalities incompatible with life."

Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill Friday adding an exception to the ban on abortions after 24 weeks gestation that took effect Jan. 1.

The ban, which Sununu had signed into law as part of the state budget, previously had exceptions only for pregnancies that threaten the mother's life or health.

It also required ultrasounds to be performed before any abortion, but the bill signed Friday limited that requirement. Sununu also vetoed a bill that would have eliminated the safety zone that keeps protesters at least 25 feet (7.5 meters) away from abortion clinics.

Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
