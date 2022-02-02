© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 2, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Pentagon says President Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany this week, and sending part of an infantry Stryker squadron of roughly 1,000 troops based in Germany to Romania.

Biden has said he will not put American troops in Ukraine to fight any Russian incursion, although the United States is supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend itself.

The military moves come amid stalled talks with Russia over its military buildup at Ukraine's borders.

Associated Press
