Politics

Biden Marks 9/11 Anniversary With Tribute, Call For Unity

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 11, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT
World Trade Center after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks
Paul Morse/The George W. Bush Presidential Library
/
Remains of the World Trade Center Friday, Sept. 14, 2001 in New York City. Photo by Paul Morse, Courtesy of the George W. Bush Presidential Library

The White House released a taped address in which Biden spoke of the "true sense of national unity" that emerged after the attacks.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is making an appeal for the nation to reclaim the spirit of cooperation that sprung up in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks as he commemorates those who died 20 years ago.

Biden was a senator when hijackers comandeered four planes and exacted the nation's worst terror attack in 2001.

Now he's marking the 9/11 anniversary for the first time as commander in chief.

The president planned to pay his respects at the trio of sites where the planes struck, but was leaving the speech-making to others.

Instead, the White House released a taped address late Friday in which Biden spoke of the "true sense of national unity" that emerged after the attacks.

Politicssept. 11Joe Biden
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press