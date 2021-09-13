Outside/In: Scents and Sensibility

So, why was potpourri so popular in the 1980’s, and what happened to it? Did the trend dry up… or just evolve?

We explore the transformation of potpourri, from the fermented mush of the Victorian era to the perfumed and colorful bag of pine cones of the eighties, and talk to a few of the people still making potpourri today.

Featuring: Yvette Weaver, Carly Still, Laure Moutet, Autumn Anderson, Paulus, and Ednita Tingle.

1 of 10 — Taylor’s moist potpourri after a couple initial days of salt fermentation Taylor Quimby 2 of 10 — Taylor’s moist potpourri preparation Taylor Quimby 3 of 10 — Taylor’s finished jar of moist potpourri Taylor Quimby 4 of 10 — Various potpourri ingredients as cataloged by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew 5 of 10 — Indian worker cuts dried luffa before dying Courtesy of Laure Moutet 6 of 10 — Indian worker dyes lotus leaves Courtesy of Laure Moutet 7 of 10 — Indian worker bleaches botanicals before dying Courtesy of Laure Moutet 8 of 10 — Indian workers bleaching and dying botanicals for potpourri Courtesy of Laure Moutet 9 of 10 — Laure Moutet, with piles of dyed potpourri botanicals drying in the sun Courtesy of Laure Moutet 10 of 10 — Autumn Anderson's brand of moss and mushroom potpourri Autumn Anderson/Picasa

Links

An 1895 recipe from Sweet from Sweet Scented Flowers and Fragrant Leaves for 50-year moist potpourri (the recipe begins on page 42).

From Death Scents: more fascinating info on the history of medieval trends that predate potpourri and the rise of “rotten pot” potpourri.

Fragrant Potpourri Preserves the Floral Scents of Summer: A 1975 NYT article that bridges the gap between moist and dried potpourri recipes.

A 1988 Glade Potpourri Spray commercial: Catchy tune!

