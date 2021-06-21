Natasha Haverty is a reporter for NHPR's State of Democracy. Her investigative reporting has been awarded twice by the Society of Professional Journalists, as well as PRNDI, Murrow, and the AP. Her work has appeared in various media outlets, including NPR’s Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and The New York Times. Before coming to NHPR she worked at North Country Public Radio where she co-produced The Prison Time Media Project, a national series exploring the legacy of mass incarceration.

Tasha got her start at The Moth, where she helped launch the Peabody Award-winning Moth Radio Hour.