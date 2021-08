Molly interned - twice! -Word of Mouth, before joining the team full time in 2016. A graduate of Barnard College, Molly is a grown-up Girl Scout, former radio show co-host at the student-run WBAR, and well-documented fan of Dr. Who. Her love of Jeopardy has served her well in her writing for NHPR, giving her an outlet for a lifetime’s worth of fun facts. Molly went to high school in Salem, NH and currently lives in Windham.