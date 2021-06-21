Maureen McMurray

Maureen McMurrayDirector, Content Innovation and Audience Development
Maureen started her radio career as an Associate Producer on s The Leonard Lopate Show and has been a Supervising Producer on both the Catholic Channel on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio and on Martha Stewart Living Radio. More recently she has been a contributing reporter for New Orleans Public Radio and served as Editor and Producer of NPR Intelligence Squared US. She has a BA in Film Studies and History from Wesleyan University.
