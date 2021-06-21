Jon Greenberg

When Jon isn’t reporting, he oversees special projects, such as the presidential primary and is a nationally recognized innovator in radio-web integration.

Prior to coming to New Hampshire, Jon was a Washington reporter at National Public Radio. He has degrees from Johns Hopkins University, Syracuse University and the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. His work has received awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, Public Radio News Directors Association, the Edward R. Murrow Award for New Media, the James K. Batten Award for Civic Journalism and numerous Associated Press awards. Jon was also awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in 1996-97 that took him to Romania.

