James graduated from Tufts University in May 2013 where he majored in English and Drama. He grew up listening to programs on NHPR that he hoped to one day to produce. His experience includes News Editor for the Tufts Daily, intern on American Experience, a PBS/WGBH historical documentary series, freelance transcription/research, and assisting on the set of an upcoming DirecTV series, Bare Knuckle Boxing. James lives in Newburyport.