Four people plead guilty to damaging Elbit Systems building

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published November 14, 2024 at 5:12 PM EST
Hillsborough County Superior Court - South, Nashua, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.org
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Hillsborough County Superior Court

Four people have pleaded guilty to trespassing and vandalism at a Merrimack business owned by an Israeli defense contractor.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says that Sophie Ross, Bridget Shergalis, Paige Belanger, and Calla Walsh trespassed onto the property of Elbit Systems in November 2023 and damaged the building’s windows, the ventilation system, and the roof.

They also dumped paint and left graffiti, while Elbit employees were inside the building. The damage totaled nearly $100,000, the attorney general said.

The four were sentenced to a year at the Valley Street jail in Manchester, with all but 60 days deferred. They were also ordered to pay for the damage they caused and have been ordered to stay 300 ft. away from any property owned by Elbit systems.

Their actions were part of a series of protests against Israel's war in Gaza.
