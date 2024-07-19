Global tech outages hit NH businesses and airports

New Hampshire is feeling the effects of an international technology outage, believed to stem from a routine software update gone awry.

The outage knocked out the state’s 911 system overnight, but the New Hampshire Department of Safety says it has since been restored.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, dispatchers reported that they could see calls coming in but could not answer them. Dispatchers quickly returned the calls to provide any help they needed, according to state officials.

The 911 system was restored using a backup system around 3:30 a.m., according to a state spokesperson.

But as of Friday morning, the outage was still being felt at local hospitals and airports.

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover canceled all non-urgent procedures and appointments Friday, after the outage affected multiple systems there and at other hospitals in the Mass General Brigham system.

The hospital says its emergency department and clinics are still open for urgent health issues, and it continues to care for people who are hospitalized.

At Dartmouth Health locations, multiple electronic systems were down. The health system said in a statement that staff are working to minimize the impact on patients.

Several other hospitals – including Concord Hospital and Portsmouth Regional – said they were not directly affected by the outage.

The outages are also affecting flights at Manchester Boston Regional Airport.

Major airlines like American Airlines, Delta and United Airlines are reporting issues in connection with the outage. WMUR reports that fliers with those airlines have experienced delays at Manchester Airport, although some flights have resumed departures.