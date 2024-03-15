Former Portsmouth police officer charged in assault that victim says was racist attack

A former Portsmouth police officer has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a Black business leader who says he was the victim of a racist attack.

Aaron Goodwin was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct Friday, the New Hampshire State Police said in a press release. Two others — Kevin Goodwin and Shannon Goodwin, both of Maryland — were also charged in connection with the alleged assault.

Community and civil rights leaders rallied around the victim, Mamadou Dembele, after he said he was attacked by an unknown white assailant in downtown Portsmouth last November.

The New Hampshire Attorney General Office's Civil Rights Unit, which investigates alleged hate crimes, was involved in the investigation. A spokesperson for the unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the arrests.

Goodwin, 45, was fired from the Portsmouth police department in 2015 after officials alleged he exerted undue influence on an elderly woman with dementia who left him a $2 million inheritance.

Dembele’s attorney, Robin Melone, said on Friday that her client was “grateful” for the arrest.

“The arrest is just step one,” Melone said in a written statement. “We will continue to respect that the process takes time, but are fully invested in justice for Mamadou and the community members impacted by Goodwin’s conduct.”

Police say the attack occurred at a diner on the evening of Nov. 22, 2023 — the night before Thanksgiving. Dembele said at the time that his assailant used language that made it clear the attack was racist. According to the New Hampshire state police, Portsmouth police officers encountered Aaron Goodwin on site shortly after the assault and, realizing that he was a former Portsmouth officer, asked state police to investigate the incident to avoid any conflict.

The attack left Dembele — a vice president at Bangor Savings Bank — wearing a leg brace and walking with a cane, and became a rallying cry for civil rights leaders across the state, who said it underscored the fears and risks faced by people of color in New Hampshire.

In a brief phone interview Friday evening, Goodwin said: “I’m not being charged with anything race related or any hate crime. I was acting out of defense of others and myself.”

A spokesman for the New Hampshire State Police declined to provide NHPR with copies of the charges or supporting documents late Friday afternoon, deferring to the courts.

Police say Goodwin, who lives in Eliot, Maine, surrendered Friday and was released on personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on April 22. In addition to Aaron Goodwin, police also issued arrest warrants for Kevin Goodwin, 42, and Shannon Goodwin, 37, both of Dundalk, Maryland. Both are charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. State police say they are still working to take Kevin and Shannon Goodwin into custody.