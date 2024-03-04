© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Man accused of abducting daughters and killing their mother, triggering an Amber Alert, is held without bail

Associated Press
Published March 4, 2024 at 4:15 PM EST
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR

A New Hampshire man accused of abducting his children after killing their mother was ordered held without bail Monday.

Dustin Mark Duren, 37, was charged with second-degree murder Friday in the death of Caitlyn Naffziger, 31. Police had issued an Amber Alert after finding Naffziger dead in an apartment in Berlin, and Duren was arrested hours later in a Keene parking lot about 170 miles (275 kilometers) away with their young daughters, ages 4 and 1.

An autopsy found that Naffziger died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Duren did not speak at his arraignment Monday other than to say he did not have any questions about the proceedings. His attorneys did not contest the prosecutor's request that he be held without bail pending a probable cause hearing March 13.
