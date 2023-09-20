10 things to do in NH this weekend: Fall Fests, Pumpkin People and more
- Hawk Talk & Hawk Watch: Hawk Talk on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. Hawk Walk on Sunday, Sept 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peary Mountain in Brownfield, Maine. More info.
- Jonathan Van Ness on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- A Special Club 3S For Families + Teens: Taylor Swift Dance Party on Friday, Sept. 22 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- BioBlitz! on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. More info.
- Fall Equinox Fest on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info.
- Fairy House Tour on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24 at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.
- Third Annual Fall Fest on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northwoods Brewing Company in Northwood. More info.
- Concord Multicultural Festival on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Keach Park in Concord. More info.
- New England BIPOC Fest on Sunday, Sept. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. at Vida Cantina in Portsmouth. More info.
- Plainfield Pumpkin People from Sunday, Sept 24 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 at various locations in Plainfield. More info.
