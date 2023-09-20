© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Fall Fests, Pumpkin People and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published September 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
Red Tail Hawk performing in Swasey Parkway
Courtesy
Red Tail Hawk performing in Swasey Parkway

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A foggy view of seaweed and rocks at Odiorne Point.
Dan Tuohy/NHPR
A foggy view of seaweed and rocks near Periwinkle Cove at Odiorne Point.

  • Hawk Talk & Hawk Watch: Hawk Talk on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. Hawk Walk on Sunday, Sept 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peary Mountain in Brownfield, Maine. More info.
    See also: 2023 Squam Ridge Race
  • Jonathan Van Ness on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • A Special Club 3S For Families + Teens: Taylor Swift Dance Party on Friday, Sept. 22 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • BioBlitz! on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. More info.
  • Fall Equinox Fest on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info.
  • Fairy House Tour on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24 at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Third Annual Fall Fest on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northwoods Brewing Company in Northwood. More info.
  • Concord Multicultural Festival on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Keach Park in Concord. More info.
    See also: Keene International Festival
  • New England BIPOC Fest on Sunday, Sept. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. at Vida Cantina in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Plainfield Pumpkin People from Sunday, Sept 24 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 at various locations in Plainfield. More info.

Bonus:

  • September Songwriter Session on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • Studio Session on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
