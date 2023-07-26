Former Navy pilot from NH asks Congress for more oversight of government UFO programs

A former Navy pilot from Windham told Congress there needs to be more oversight of the federal government’s work on UFOs and UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena.

U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor was one of three witnesses who spoke at Wednesday’s hearing , titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency.”

Fravor said he was part of a crew that witnessed a small, white, “Tic Tac-shaped” object traveling quickly and inexplicably through the atmosphere in 2004.

“What is shocking to us is that the incident was never investigated, none of my crew were ever questioned, tapes were never taken, and after a couple of days it turned into a great story with friends,” he said.

Fravor and others went public with their account in the New York Times in 2017. He said those stories “removed the stigma around the topic of UFOs,” leading to more interest among policymakers and the public, as well as whistleblower protections.

“You know, I'm not like a UFO fanatic, that’s not me,” Fravor said in Wednesday’s hearing. “But I will tell you that what we saw, with four sets of eyes, over a five-minute period still — there's nothing, we have nothing close to it. It was amazing to see. I told my buddy I wanted to fly it.”

As reported by the Associated Press, a former Air Force intelligence officer-turned-whistleblower who testified alongside Fravor at Wednesday’s hearing claimed that the U.S. government “is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects.”

Fravor and other witnesses called for more “checks and balances” on the government’s work in this area.

“What concerns me is that there’s no oversight from our elected officials on anything associated with our government processing or working on craft believed not from this world,” Fravor said.