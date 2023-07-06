New Hampshire sees clean energy job growth

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

Between 2021 and 2022, New Hampshire saw an increase of nearly 650 energy jobs, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Energy.

A study designed to track and understand employment trends across the country’s energy sector, the DOE’s 2023 U.S. Energy and Employment Report shows the energy workforce nationally added almost 300,000 jobs in 2022, reflecting 3.8 percent growth. Clean energy jobs increased in every state, the report said.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Wind farm in Lempster, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo.

In New Hampshire, energy jobs overall grew by 2.2 percent, while clean energy-specific jobs grew by 2.4 percent. The energy sector represented 4.5 percent of total state employment – 30,156 energy workers statewide in 2022 – and the state’s largest share of energy-related jobs was in energy efficiency.

The report breaks down New Hampshire’s energy jobs as follows:

Nationally, the report shows, clean energy technologies such as solar and wind accounted for more than 84 percent of net new electric power generation jobs, while jobs related to zero emissions vehicles saw a nearly 21 percent growth. Overall, the growth of clean energy jobs outpaced that of overall U.S. employment.