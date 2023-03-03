Winter storm warning: NH forecast calls for heavy snowfall

Parts of New Hampshire could get anywhere from 8 to 18 inches of snowfall from a storm front moving into the region Friday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, with the forecast calling for snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour possible.

The storm warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday. Most of the snow accumulation will come after midnight for northern New Hampshire, according to the latest storm models.

Snow is expected to taper off Saturday morning, with light snow continuing through the day.