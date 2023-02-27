© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift to NHPR today for your chance to win a trip for 2 to Ireland!
NH News

Winter storm advisory for NH: Up to a half foot of snow could fall in some areas

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published February 27, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST
Snow map for Feb. 28, 2023
National Weather Service
/
NWS.gov
A winter storm advisory is in effect all day Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Parts of New Hampshire could see 6 to 8 inches of snowfall Tuesday, as a low-pressure storm system moves into New England Monday night.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm advisory. The forecast calls for moderate and heavy snowfall at times, which could create dangerous driving conditions.

The snow is expected to taper off Tuesday evening.

For many areas, including greater Concord, the projected accumulation is 4-6 inches.

Most of New Hampshire will see a partly sunny day on Wednesday, with a round of snow and mixed precipitation possible Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Subscribe to The Rundown newsletter

* indicates required

Tags
NH News Weather

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.