Winter storm advisory for NH: Up to a half foot of snow could fall in some areas

Parts of New Hampshire could see 6 to 8 inches of snowfall Tuesday, as a low-pressure storm system moves into New England Monday night.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm advisory. The forecast calls for moderate and heavy snowfall at times, which could create dangerous driving conditions.

The snow is expected to taper off Tuesday evening.

For many areas, including greater Concord, the projected accumulation is 4-6 inches.

Most of New Hampshire will see a partly sunny day on Wednesday, with a round of snow and mixed precipitation possible Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.