© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle to NHPR and support local journalism.
NH News

Man formally indicted in Concord couple's death, faces arraignment

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST
Broken Ground Trails, Concord, NH. NHPR photo / Dan Tuohy
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Police say Stephen and Djeswende Reid were shot to death on a trail at Broken Ground Trails in Concord, NH in April 2022.

A man has been formally indicted in the shooting deaths of a couple in New Hampshire.

A Merrimack County grand jury recently indicted Logan Clegg, 26, on two counts of second-degree murder "for knowingly" causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times in Concord last April.

He also was indicted on alternate second-degree murder counts "for recklessly" causing their deaths "under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life" by shooting them.

The indictment also charges Clegg with three counts of falsifying physical evidence and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

The Reids were found dead on a hiking trail on April 21.

Clegg is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 30. He had previously pleaded not guilty. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

Clegg was first arrested last year in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge in an unrelated case, in Utah.

Subscribe to The Rundown newsletter

* indicates required

Tags
NH News Stephen and Djeswende Reid
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.