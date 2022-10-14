© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

WebHeader_Grove.png
NH News

A flood watch is in effect for much of New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published October 14, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT
NH flood watch: National Weather Service radar
Screenshot
/
National Weather Service
National Weather Service radar of rain front over New Hampshire Oct. 14, 2022.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of New Hampshire, as moderate-to-heavy rainfall was reported overnight and Friday morning.

A wind advisory is also in effect for parts of the Granite State and Maine.

The forecast: "Strong southerly to southeasterly winds precede the front this morning with gusts 30-40 mph possible. A period of relatively stronger wind gusts around 45 mph along the coast is possible this morning."

There is a wind advisory for parts of Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford counties.
The flood watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday.

The weekend forecast calls for sunshine Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the low- to mid- 60s.

NH forecast: Flood watch in effect for New Hampshire. National Weather Service map.
National Weather Service
A flood watch is in effect for much of New Hampshire.

