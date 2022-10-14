A flood watch is in effect for much of New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of New Hampshire, as moderate-to-heavy rainfall was reported overnight and Friday morning.

A wind advisory is also in effect for parts of the Granite State and Maine.

The forecast: "Strong southerly to southeasterly winds precede the front this morning with gusts 30-40 mph possible. A period of relatively stronger wind gusts around 45 mph along the coast is possible this morning."

There is a wind advisory for parts of Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford counties.

The flood watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday.

The weekend forecast calls for sunshine Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the low- to mid- 60s.