© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
127 more gifts needed to unlock $15K for NHPR's local journalism! Give now.
NH News

New Hampshire secretary of state's office puts out investor guide

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 23, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
NH Secretary of State office sign. NHPR photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
New Hampshire Secretary of State's office, Concord.

The New Hampshire secretary of state's office and its securities regulation bureau have put out an investor guide for residents.

The first edition of "The New Hampshire Investor Guide: Strategies for Investing Wisely and Avoiding Financial Fraud" debuted Thursday.

The free guide, in English and Spanish, is an introduction to the bureau's Invest Smart NH educational initiative and website, www.InvestSmart.nh.gov. Educational sessions will be conducted in the state.

"Wise investing is crucial to the financial security of our citizens and their families," Secretary of State David Scanlan said in a statement. "Invest Smart NH will have a positive impact on NH citizens of all backgrounds, ages and investing experience."

NH News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.